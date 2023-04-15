ODHptop_040823_Stooshie_StormTeam.jpg

Irv Naylor's Stooshie, at left, gunned up the homestretch to collar leader Storm Team, right, at the wire to win the day's featured open timber race.

 Photos by Betsy Burke Parker

First sanctioned races hosted by local hunt club ‘magnificent,’ according to National Steeplechase chief

Making his first start in open company, Irv Naylor’s Stooshie turned what seemed like an apparent defeat into a dramatic “on the nod” victory in the headliner Leeds Don open timber April 8 at Ben Venue.

ODHptop_040823_Stooshie_StormTeam_2.jpg

Rider Barry Foley (in the green silks) kept Stooshie 'covered up' behind the other horses for most of the three miles of the $15,000 Leeds Don headliner, using early leaders Storm Team, in white and red at right, and Rakhaa, in yellow, to form a roadblock for the extra-competitive horse until the final furlong.
ODHptop_040823_VincentVanGogo.jpg

Virginia-bred Vincent Vangogo, no. 3, captured the card closer for champion jockey Graham Watters and Middleburg-based trainer Neil Morris.
ODHptop_040823_FlamingSword.jpg

Flaming Sword, jumping with amateur rider Zach Miller in the heart silks, was impressive in his wire-to-wire romp in the Old Dominion Hunt Cup. That's the riderless It's Nothing in the background. Neither horse nor rider was injured in a tumble two fences previous.

