First sanctioned races hosted by local hunt club ‘magnificent,’ according to National Steeplechase chief
Making his first start in open company, Irv Naylor’s Stooshie turned what seemed like an apparent defeat into a dramatic “on the nod” victory in the headliner Leeds Don open timber April 8 at Ben Venue.
Saturday’s Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point was a first on the Virginia circuit, and a first in Rappahannock County – a hybrid point-to-point and National Steeplechase Association race meet, with three NSA races worth $65,000 joining nine races on the unsanctioned card for a full day of action at the course near Flint Hill.
“I thought Old Dominion did a magnificent job, especially given it’s the first time out of the gate,” so to speak, said NSA president Al Griffin, a resident of Marshall and former master of the Warrenton Hunt who hunts regularly with ODH and knows the Ben Venue course intimately. “The feedback we (the NSA) have received so far has been very positive … (and) you know the steeplechase community is famously hard to please.
“It was a great day,” with lots of entries, a huge crowd and a well-received live stream beaming the action from the historic racecourse on the ante-bellum estate worldwide.
Stooshie’s trainer Cyril Murphy said it was the perfect setup for the novice timber convert. “I knew this was the right spot” for the horse, an early season prep on a rolling racecourse that jockey Barry Foley could use strategically to channel the headstrong Irish-bred’s speed and showcase his stamina, Murphy explained. “It just had to roll right.”
Stooshie is fast, he said, a winner over hurdles in his native Ireland and over hurdles and timber since imported to the U.S. in 2019, but he’s overeager in the beginning stages of his races. The horse requires a patient, sympathetic partnership with his rider, Murphy added, to quiet that inner competitive streak until the later stages of a race. Old Dominion is “a good place to put this horse (because) he needs a course that helps him ‘switch off.’ ”
The rolling Rappahannock hills helped too, echoed winning rider Barry Foley. “He’s the sort of horse the less you interfere the better,” Foley said. “It took me the first two fences to get him to settle,” with light but insistent rein pressure coupled with using a literal, physical roadblock from early leader Storm Team (champion rider Graham Watters up.) “I was able to sit out the back,” Foley said, waiting until the final two furlongs of the three-mile feature to unfurl Stooshie’s best effort.
One of the circuit’s top pros, Clarke County-based Foley timed it just right, jumping alongside Storm Team at the second-last, edging ahead at the final fence and holding firm when Storm Team battled back under strong urging from Watters in the last yards of the race.
Stooshie won by a head in what Murphy called an outstanding effort given that rival Storm Team is a multiple stakes winner of more than $300,000 and likely aimed at the May 6 Virginia Gold Cup. “Stooshie really held tough,” Murphy said. “I’m pretty happy with that.”
In the day’s other NSA action, Hall of Fame conditioner Jack Fisher had his first winner of the young season. The Maryland-based trainer shipped a vanload to Ben Venue, saddling Riverdee Stable’s Fits the Jill to win the distaff, one of two $25,000 NSA maiden hurdle races. Michael Smith’s Hoffman impressed in his first U.S. win in the other $25,000 maiden hurdle, a wire-to-wire front-running show for 2022 champion trainer – and current circuit leader – Leslie Young and rider Mikey Hamill.
Headliner on the point-to-point card was trainer Richard Valentine who saddled two winners on the card. Charlottesville-based Zach Miller rode Kinross Farm’s Sea Mast to win the amateur hurdle and Fat Chance Farm’s Flaming Sword to win the amateur timber.
For full point-to-point results and more photos, log onto centralentryoffice.com. For full NSA results, current standings and to watch replays of all the day’s races, go to nationalsteeplechase.com.
This Saturday, the NSA circuit moves to Tryon, North Carolina and the My Lady’s Manor meet in Maryland, with Virginia action headed to the Blue Ridge Hunt Point-to-Point in Berryville Sunday. Details are at blueridgehunt.org.