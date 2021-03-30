Serendipity Equine, a local non-profit, debuted its first annual Lucky Horseshoe Student Showcase on March 20. The event allowed students to share their newly-acquired riding and horsemanship skills in front of fellow participants and families.
The show began with a freestyle competition, in which duos impressed the audience with choreographed routines on horseback, which incorporated theatrical elements such as music, costumes and showmanship.
Following the duos, students showcased their choreographed routines one at a time, both on horseback and from the ground, to demonstrate horsemanship knowledge. Other activities included a fun yet challenging obstacle course completed on horseback or by leading the horse through the timed course.
Finally, riding events concluded with barrel races on horseback. Other non-horse-related, family-fun activities included a barrel race on foot, obstacle course foot race, rock painting and a St. Patrick’s Day-themed scavenger hunt through Serendipity’s expansive, wooded pastures.
In addition to serving as a family-friendly event, the showcase raised money to support Serendipity, a 501(c)(3) organization that pairs rescued/rehabilitated horses with veterans, first-responders, youth-at-risk, and riders of all abilities and levels.
The organization was founded by Executive Director Jess Lanham to offer equine-assisted learning opportunities and promote horsemanship for all individuals regardless of socioeconomic status. Many of the programs are provided free-of-charge or at discounted rates. The organization, located in Amissville, is powered by the hard work of volunteers and the generous support from local donors and sponsors. For more information, visit www.serendipityequine.com.
The writer serves as a Board Member for Serendipity Equine, Inc.
