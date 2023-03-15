2023-03-The-Base-8.jpg

A Northern Virginia caterer is opening a catering company and restaurant in Sperryville in the near future.

Theresa Ruffo-Swanson, a Fairfax County resident and career caterer, is opening The Base at Blue Ridge at the location where the now-shuttered Sperryville Trading Cafe and Market once stood at 11669 Lee Hwy. She’s leasing the space with an arrangement to eventually own the property. 

