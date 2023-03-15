A Northern Virginia caterer is opening a catering company and restaurant in Sperryville in the near future.
Theresa Ruffo-Swanson, a Fairfax County resident and career caterer, is opening The Base at Blue Ridge at the location where the now-shuttered Sperryville Trading Cafe and Market once stood at 11669 Lee Hwy. She’s leasing the space with an arrangement to eventually own the property.
Ruffo-Swanson, also a firefighter in Chantilly, indicated the location would serve primarily as an event space for both local and Northern Virginia clientele, which she hopes will help her business stay afloat when tourism season isn’t in full swing and provide a buffer for the local bed and breakfast industry.
“We will enhance, hopefully, the six or seven thousand population by bringing some of the in-season business to the off-season area,” she said. Christmas parties and business parties were among the examples of gatherings Ruffo-Swanson listed that could take place at the location.
There is also a mercantile counter opening that will have a weekly rotating menu for those dining in. Ruffo-Swanson said the business may eventually morph into a full-service dinner restaurant.
Organizers with The Base at Blue Ridge are holding a private soft launch this week with a five-course meal on Friday.
