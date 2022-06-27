The annual Amissville carnival, which benefits the village’s Volunteer Fire and Rescue department, returned last week following a two-year hiatus amid the pandemic.
The event, which is among the last of its kind in the region, has been a community staple for decades. The carnival opened between 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, where members of the community came together for a day of fun, laughter and rides. The fireman’s parade was held Thursday evening.
Jenny Pierson, an Amissville resident originally from Grove City, Ohio, told the Rappahannock News that she regularly attends. “I’ve lived in Amissville for 54 years,” she said. “And I’ve been coming to the carnival since 1969. I’m 81 now, and my favorite thing about the carnival is seeing old friends you haven’t seen in awhile. It’s fun just talking.”
While many adults were having fun at the carnival, the site was also filled with families. Some children were running about, while others were seen waiting in line for the rides, winning prizes at the game booths, or grabbing a bite to eat before leaving for the day.
Parents Michelle and Joey, who asked for their last names to be withheld, said their children’s favorite thing about the carnival is the high striker game and the swing ride. “I’ve been coming to the carnival since I was five years old,” Michelle said. “We’re originally from Amissville, and I’ve been coming here for almost 32 years.”
Aside from the locals who enjoyed each other’s company, there was a menagerie of activities. Raffle tickets for stuffed animals and NASCAR figurines could be purchased, and all of the carnival workers were volunteers.
“I’ve been coming to this carnival for thirty years,” said Robin Nicholson, a senior member of the Fire and Rescue. “I love Amissville. I like the camaraderie of the people, and this is our seventh year volunteering.”
George Marcey, a volunteer who was selling baked goods to carnival goers, has been to the carnival quite a few times but has never helped the fire department until now.
“It’s my first time running a booth,” he said. “I’ve come to the carnival for 20 years, and I moved here about 35 years ago. My favorite thing here is the raffle that supports the firehouse.”
