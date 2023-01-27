The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors on Thursday voted 3-2 to appoint a Board of Directors to the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company, effectively removing its current leadership following years of tumultuous relations between the company and county.

The move was done to eschew a recommendation from a lower body to defund and dismantle the fire company, and instead work to rebuild and reform an organization mired in dysfunction.

