On Wednesday, Castleton and Amissville volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire on Hazel River Road, just across the Rappahannock line in Culpeper County.
The Castleton VFD reported on its Facebook page that the burning single-family home was 90 percent consumed by the flames and a brush fire had started behind the building.
“Units started a defensive attack and [were] able to get all the fire contained after about 4 hours,” the post stated. “The VA Department of Forestry also responded to assist with the brush fire aspect and taking down trees that were on fire as a result of the house fire.”
Ostensibly no one was inside the home at the time of the conflagration.