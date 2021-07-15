This month the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department (CGVFR) is now providing advanced life support (ALS) services to the citizens of Rappahannock and Warren Counties utilizing part-time career staff.
This higher continuum of emergency medical care is possible through a partnership formed when COVID first began. “We started this partnership with both counties out of necessity due to staffing during COVID,” CGVFR Chief Todd Brown said in a press release. “But the opportunity to provide advanced life support through a continued agreement to all the residents we serve was too good of a deal to pass.”
The CGVFR will utilize several part-time advanced life support providers and emergency medical technicians to staff the ambulance. “We are piloting an ALS program that has never been tried in Rappahannock for a fraction of the cost of hiring full-time paramedics,” said CGVFR President Kevin Williams. “During COVID both Warren and Rappahannock County funded an EMT which proved critical in ensuring emergency medical service calls were answered,” said Williams.
Additional questions about this partnership and the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department can be directed to Chief Todd Brown at (540) 635-5482.