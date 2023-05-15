A Rappahannock County Circuit Court Judge on Monday denied a motion to set a trial date for an “expedited hearing” filed by local attorney David Konick on behalf of the ousted Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company board of directors.
Judge James Fisher denied Konick’s motion, and said a trial date cannot be set until both parties in the case file an order to the circuit court responding to Judge James Plowman’s decision from last month. There were conflicting accounts of the court’s decision described to Fisher on Monday.
Fisher also found Konick to be in contempt of court on Monday, fining him $250 for swearing at the end of the hearing. When the judge asked Konick why he used profanity, Konick insisted that he didn’t remember swearing. Konick said “what the hell” during a back-and-forth with the defense over recent court filings.
Konick filed a lawsuit in February on behalf of the former leadership of the Flint Hill fire company, alleging that county officials and the Board of Supervisors acted illegally in revoking their membership and appointing a new board of directors.
Plowman last month overruled the county’s injunction and ruled to allow the case to proceed. Konick had called into question the legitimacy of the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company’s establishment dating back to 1954, and thus contested the Board of Supervisors’ legal ability to appoint a new board of directors.
Fisher said on Monday that there are some basic facts of the case that need to be agreed upon before they can move forward with a trial date. Both parties have until May 18 to submit filings to address these questions before moving forward.
The lawsuit filed in February by the ousted company leadership against the Board of Supervisors and the fire company’s current leaders seeks to reverse what they allege was an “attempted hijacking” of power after officials removed them from office in January and appointed new leaders. The fire company has been the subject of external scrutiny and organizational challenges for years.
