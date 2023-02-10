Flint Hill fire and rescue

The Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company has been the subject of external scrutiny and organizational challenges for years.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

Rappahannock County officials, the former leaders at the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company and its current leadership have reached an agreement to request a judge's approval for delaying a hearing on a lawsuit seeking to reverse the ouster of the company’s former board of directors, according to court documents filed on Friday.

A Rappahannock Circuit Court judge was originally expected to rule in a hearing on Monday on whether to issue a temporary injunction to block the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors withdrawal of the former Flint Hill leadership and appointment of replacements. Instead, a judge is now expected to rule on the parties’ request that the hearing be delayed to April 21, among a number of other compromises reached by all involved.

Tags

Recommended for you