On Thursday afternoon Rappahannock County officials announced Sean M. Polster as the first full-time Emergency Management/Emergency Services Coordinator for the county.
In a Thursday evening press release, county administration wrote: “Mr. Polster was selected after a rigorous interview process with our Selection Committee, who had the difficult task of screening a highly competitive applicant pool from the Emergency Services/Management field. Mr. Polster begins his duties June 1, 2021.
“Mr. Polster is an experienced firefighter and paramedic who has worked over twenty-nine years in numerous roles in both volunteer and career capacities in the emergency services/emergency management field at both the local and federal levels. Most recently, he was employed as an instructor in disaster preparedness and active shooter training at DECO, Inc., Chantilly, VA. Civic-minded, Mr. Polster currently serves as the Vice-Mayor/Councilmember At-Large for the Town of Warrenton. He is also the Chairman of CRUSH (Community Resources United to Stop Heroin) in Fauquier County, a member of the PATH Foundation’s Community Advisory Council and volunteers as an Eagle Scout Committee member for Boy Scout Troop 360. He also previously volunteered at the New Baltimore, VA Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as Assistant Fire Chief.
“Mr. Polster holds a Master’s degree in Leadership from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, AZ and a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Bluefield University, Bluefield, VA. In addition, he is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer program, has completed the paramedic degree program at George Washington University, Washington, DC and acquired additional certifications at the Emergency Management Institute in Emmitsburg, Maryland.”
In a statement for the release, Polster said: “I am both excited and humbled at the opportunity to serve in Rappahannock County. I look forward to creating sustainable community partnerships that best address community needs, while supporting Rappahannock’s volunteer fire and rescue members with their dedication to the residents and businesses.”