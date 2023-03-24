Logan Crider, 18, senior at RCHS; Cayden Baker, 16, junior at RCHS and JJ Wadell, 16 at RCHS, sophomore listen to instructor Glen Waleska, after a demanding blindfolded search and rescue drill during a recent fire and rescue training session.
Rappahannock County administration received notice on Friday that the county is due to receive a grant totaling more than half a million dollars over four years from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to bolster fire and rescue recruitment.
The grant, totaling $561,617.02, provides funding to support volunteer fire and rescue member recruitment and retention through a number of investments, according to a news release from the county. Those investments include full funding for a dedicated recruitment and retention coordinator, tuition assistance for volunteer providers, limited financial stipends for volunteer call runners, and enhanced marketing.
“The heart and soul of our fire and rescue system is its volunteer providers,” Wakefield Supervisor and Chair of the Board of Supervisors Debbie Donehey said in a statement. “The investment of more than a half million dollars by the federal government will ensure that we are doing all we can to support existing volunteers and cultivate new volunteers.”
Preparation of the grant application was coordinated by Emergency Services Coordinator Sean Polster with input from former Rappahannock County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association President Sean Knick.
“This grant award is the cumulation of cooperation and partnership between the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association and Rappahannock County,” Knick said. “Having a close working relationship with Sean Polster allowed for open communications which afforded us this opportunity and brought our system a grant that will ensure the longevity of our volunteer fire and rescue system and tax saving to our residents.”
Polster said of the grant in a statement: “Change and transition is never easy especially in a profession that prides itself on tradition. This grant will allow us to further augment our volunteers with a recruitment and retention coordinator as well as innovative incentives such as tuition reimbursement, training bonuses and reimbursement per call. We have much more to do, but thanks to open and honest communications we found a great opportunity to save the taxpayers money over the next four years, while bolstering the resiliency of our volunteer fire and rescue system.”
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...