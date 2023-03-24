Fire and Rescue training

Logan Crider, 18, senior at RCHS; Cayden Baker, 16, junior at RCHS and JJ Wadell, 16 at RCHS, sophomore listen to instructor Glen Waleska, after a demanding blindfolded search and rescue drill during a recent fire and rescue training session.

 

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

Rappahannock County administration received notice on Friday that the county is due to receive a grant totaling more than half a million dollars over four years from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to bolster fire and rescue recruitment.

The grant, totaling $561,617.02, provides funding to support volunteer fire and rescue member recruitment and retention through a number of investments, according to a news release from the county. Those investments include full funding for a dedicated recruitment and retention coordinator, tuition assistance for volunteer providers, limited financial stipends for volunteer call runners, and enhanced marketing.  

