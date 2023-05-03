A local auto shop in Sperryville was razed early Wednesday morning after catching fire and exploding, downing power lines and leaving more than 300 homes in the area without electricity.
Neighbors reported hearing explosions coming from the shop, Wrextorations, located at 27 Water St., for nearly 30 minutes around 4:30 a.m. Wrextorations owner Andrew Manuel said a call was placed by someone who lives nearby around 5 a.m. As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Manuel said the cause of the fire remains unknown and that no one was in the building at the time of the fire.
The Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department could not be reached for comment before print time.
Resident Gordon Wicks who lives next door said it sounded like “tannerite explosions” for nearly a half hour at dawn.
According to Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) workers on the scene, there were live electrical lines down on Water Street, prompting the company to close the road. REC’s outage map shows that 322 residents in Sperryville lost electricity at 4:58 a.m. As of 10:30 a.m., residents are still without power.
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...