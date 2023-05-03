Wrextorations Fire

An auto shop in Sperryville caught fire and exploded early Wednesday morning.

A local auto shop in Sperryville was razed early Wednesday morning after catching fire and exploding, downing power lines and leaving more than 300 homes in the area without electricity.

The wreckage wrought by the fire and explosions.

Neighbors reported hearing explosions coming from the shop, Wrextorations, located at 27 Water St., for nearly 30 minutes around 4:30 a.m. Wrextorations owner Andrew Manuel said a call was placed by someone who lives nearby around 5 a.m. As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Manuel said the cause of the fire remains unknown and that no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) workers responded on the scene after more than 300 homes in the area were left without electricity.

