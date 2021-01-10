Next Thursday, Jan. 14, Businesses of Rappahannock will sponsor a fire safety seminar for all interested Rappahannock County residents.
Led by firefighter David Jarrell of the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department, the fire safety seminar will be presented in memory of Laurel A. Malik, who lost her life in a December house fire on Keyser Run Road.
The Rappahannock County Fire Prevention and Home Safety presentation is designed to offer participants information to recognize possible fire and safety hazards in the home and how to mitigate and avoid them.
At the end of the presentation, the instructor will offer participants a self-paced Home Safety Checklist to aid in identifying potential fire and electrical hazards in your home.
Jarrell is a fire officer certified in heavy tactical rescue, pumper operations, aerial operations, as well as many other fire and rescue procedures. He has been a certified firefighter since 1996.
This informative presentation is free to all Rappahannock residents and business owners. The presentation will be online via Zoom from 1 to 2 p.m.
Anyone wishing to attend may go to the Businesses of Rappahannock Facebook to obtain the Zoom link (facebook.com/businessesofrappahannock).
In the last several weeks there have been numerous serious house fires in Rappahannock County, gutting at least four homes.
— John McCaslin
