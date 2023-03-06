Flint Hill fire and rescue

The Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company has been the subject of external scrutiny and organizational challenges for years.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company Ambulance 1404 is back in service through a cooperative arrangement with the Rappahannock County Fire and Rescue Department. The ambulance was last in service in March of 2022 and has since been “mothballed in the station” according to a Friday press release from county administration. 

The volunteer company and county fire and rescue department worked closely to license A1404 under the county’s state EMS agency license. The Board of Supervisors authorized the arrangement through a unanimous vote at their February meeting, along with allowing the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company to temporarily operate under the county’s EMS license until the company can operate independently.

