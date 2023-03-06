Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company Ambulance 1404 is back in service through a cooperative arrangement with the Rappahannock County Fire and Rescue Department. The ambulance was last in service in March of 2022 and has since been “mothballed in the station” according to a Friday press release from county administration.
The volunteer company and county fire and rescue department worked closely to license A1404 under the county’s state EMS agency license. The Board of Supervisors authorized the arrangement through a unanimous vote at their February meeting, along with allowing the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company to temporarily operate under the county’s EMS license until the company can operate independently.
Because the station has been without an EMS license for about 10 months, the company was at risk of losing more than $100,000 in equipment to the state for not being in compliance with EMS agency license stipulations.
Residents will now see ambulances responding to EMS 9-1-1 dispatch calls out of the Flint Hill company for the first time in almost a year. County Administrator Garrey Curry said this process was offered to the former leadership over many months, but was turned down multiple times until “the eleventh hour.”
Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey said in a statement “I am very appreciative of the recently appointed Chief and other members of the Board of Directors for their hard work and dedication to furthering citizen safety. Congratulations on successfully taking the necessary actions to place A1404 back in service in a little over 30 days! It's beautiful to witness what can be accomplished when people work together.”
