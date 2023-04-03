The newly installed Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company leadership filed with the county last week its plan to revitalize an organization that had for years been the subject of external scrutiny and organizational challenges.
The plan, authored by Chief David Jarrell, is expected to be reviewed by the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors at their regular April meeting, according to County Administrator Garrey Curry. It addresses 13 tasks assigned by the county to Jarrell and his fellow leaders to help revive the troubled fire company, while outlining a comprehensive two-year timeline for expected progress.
“This Co4 Revitalization Plan is not rocket science,” Jarrell wrote in the plan. “It’s far more complicated than that. We are dealing with people’s lives, their property, their families, and the health & well-being of our community. We need to get serious about working together, putting down the rocks that some might want to throw, and figure out a solution to work together, because this effort is going to take a village.”
Jarrell outlined the plan’s timeline in three distinct phases: “Crawl, Walk, Run.” The “crawl phase” encompasses the new leadership’s first 60 days in office — which is well underway – where they hoped to gain total control of all the department’s operations and take inventory of equipment and finances. The “walk phase” outlines the remainder of the new leadership’s first year in power where they plan to host membership meetings, train new members, make 911 call responses predictable and seek grants and donations. After the first year, the “run phase” seeks to double down on the success leaders hope to find with continued member recruitment, retention and training efforts.
"Great progress has been made at the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company (FHVFC) since Jan. 27,” Jarrell said in a statement. “Our newly appointed Chief and Board are working tirelessly to ensure a foundation of sound business and emergency response practices for the company to build on … While much work has been done, like re-establishing EMS response services through a cooperative effort with the County, we have much more work to do. Phase I of the plan is behind us. Phase II brings us a variety of planned initiatives like training and certification for our legacy members and new applicants.”
Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey, who represents the Flint Hill area, said she’s “more than satisfied” with the progress Jarrell and his team have made toward revitalizing the company. She cited examples of advances made that aren’t outlined in the plan, including the development of a partnership with the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department to conduct training together. “From my standpoint, being a citizen in the area, it’s heartfelt to see all these people finally working together and really understanding that this is all about citizen safety and what we can do to help our citizens,” Donehey said.
“The citizens I’ve talked to just love the fact that they see people there and they see the bay doors open,” she said. “There’s activity again. It’s the energy and the positivity, I guess, that the citizens I talked to are really hopeful that everything's headed in the right direction.”
But, according to the new company leaders, a lawsuit filed by the former board of directors is hampering their revitalization efforts. The suit is seeking to reverse what the former leadership alleges was an illegal “hijacking” of their power on behalf of the Supervisors, county officials and Jarrell’s team. The fire company under previous leadership had not been able to respond to calls for nearly a year after its certification with the Virginia Department of Emergency Services was not renewed. The former leaders were admonished by Rappahannock County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association and there is an ongoing investigation by the Virginia State Police into the company for financial management concerns raised as a result of questionable requests for county funds.
Slight progress has been made toward conducting an analysis of the company membership's ability to provide fire and rescue services using only volunteer firefighters, an issue that all county fire and rescue departments grapple with as volunteer recruitment has become more difficult in recent years. Jarrell said they can’t assess the issue yet because they’re unable to hold membership meetings because of a court agreement reached with the ousted leadership as part of the lawsuit. “At present, it is difficult to assess the willingness of applicants and members to be either active or support members of the company,” the plan said.
The chief said in the report that the company has made progress restoring EMS services using ambulances housed at the station, as evidenced by leaders restoring use of ambulance 1404, which was placed back in service in early March through an arrangement with the Rappahannock County Fire and Rescue Department. The ambulance was last in service in March 2022.
Moderate progress has also been made toward creating a financial management plan. In the past there were only receipts for purchases, but no indication of what prompted the transaction. Today, the company can track the entire lifecycle of the purchase, including who prompted it, according to Jarrell. The company has also contracted with a Flint Hill-area professional service to ensure quality bookkeeping of all accounts and transactions, IRS filing of taxes and nonprofit forms.
Jarrell said the company has also made progress in solidifying organizational structure, including both administrative and operational appointments made by the Board of Directors, and creating a clear chain of command. They’ve made slight progress toward conducting an analysis of company bylaws to ensure compliance with state law and moderate progress toward an analysis of safety compliance.
“Leadership in a Fire and EMS company, like the FHVFC, is about much more than emergency incident management,” the plan says. “Leading such a company, or department, is about providing a clear and positive vision for the fire department; communicating that vision to the first responders, community, and elected officials; and then working every day to make that vision a reality. This is work a fire chief must do between fires and other emergencies – during which time the department is training, recruiting, planning, budgeting, preventing, and solving personnel issues, and preparing for future calls for service.”