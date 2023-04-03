2023-02-FF-FlintHIll-VFD-154.jpg

Chief David Jarrell

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

The newly installed Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company leadership filed with the county last week its plan to revitalize an organization that had for years been the subject of external scrutiny and organizational challenges.

The plan, authored by Chief David Jarrell, is expected to be reviewed by the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors at their regular April meeting, according to County Administrator Garrey Curry. It addresses 13 tasks assigned by the county to Jarrell and his fellow leaders to help revive the troubled fire company, while outlining a comprehensive two-year timeline for expected progress.

