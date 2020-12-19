Nearly $5,000 of a $10,000 goal has been raised as of early Saturday afternoon for a family of five who watched their Boston area home go up in flames shortly before 2 a.m. Friday.
“Jessica is one of our family of caregivers at Acti-Kare [Senior Care of Piedmont, Va.] and she lost her entire home and personal belongings last night in a house fire,” writes Steven Jewell of Orange, who has organized a GoFundMe page — www.gofundme.com/f/help-jessica-recover-from-the-fire — to help the family in their time of need.
“We are reaching out to everyone to try and help her and her family recover. This is a family of 5, so please give anything you can! We are also trying to find temporary lodging for them as well. If you know of anyone who could help our cause, please share this link with them. ...THANK YOU!!”
A photo of the fire scene posted on the GoFundMe page and seen here shows the devastation. Fortunately no injuries were reported.
Firefighters from Rappahannock and Culpeper counties responded to the blaze, the second major fire in the county in five days, the first one in Keyser Run on Monday resulting in one fatality of the homeowner.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }