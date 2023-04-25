A Rappahannock County Circuit Court judge on Friday ruled that a lawsuit filed on behalf of the ousted leadership of the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company against the Board of Supervisors can move forward.
In a win for the new leaders, Judge James Plowman on Friday also overruled a section of an order that prohibited current leadership from holding board meetings, except in the event of a declared state of local emergency. While the defense argued that the new leadership should not be able to meet because they believe their membership is illegitimate, Plowman said allowing them to do so is a matter of public safety, and that he “can’t tie the hands of the company.”
Local attorney David Konick filed a lawsuit in February on behalf of the former leadership of the Flint Hill fire company, alleging that county officials and the Board of Supervisors acted illegally in revoking their membership and appointing a new board of directors.
Plowman on Friday overruled the county’s injunction and will allow the case to proceed. The county has 21 days to file any necessary documentation, and based on those filings, the court will schedule the next hearing.
“The ruling was not surprising,” County Attorney Art Goff wrote in a statement to the Rappahannock News. “It is not a ruling on the merits. If there is a fact that needs to be decided that is not admitted or apparent on the face of the record, then the case goes forward so that the disputed fact can be decided.”
Konick called into question on Friday the legitimacy of the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company’s establishment dating back to 1954, and thus contested the Board of Supervisors’ legal ability to appoint a new board of directors. Plowman told Konick he was “winning” on some points, but said he wouldn't hear arguments until the evidentiary phase.
The lawsuit filed in February by the ousted company leadership against the Board of Supervisors and the fire company’s current leaders seeks to reverse what they allege was an “attempted hijacking” of power after officials removed them from office in January and appointed new leaders. The fire company has been the subject of external scrutiny and organizational challenges for years.
The suit sought to prevent the new leadership from maintaining authority over the fire company or its finances and to reinstate the former directors: Karen A. Williams, Michael R. Williams, Sherry Hamill-Huff, Bruce D. Williams, Samuel G. Foreback, Charles T. Baker, Patsy L. Baker, and Norma J. Settle.
Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey, who represents the Flint Hill area and played a central role in recruiting new leadership to the fire company, declined to comment on the ruling.
