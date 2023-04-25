Flint Hill fire and rescue

The Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company has been the subject of external scrutiny and organizational challenges for years.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

A Rappahannock County Circuit Court judge on Friday ruled that a lawsuit filed on behalf of the ousted leadership of the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company against the Board of Supervisors can move forward.

In a win for the new leaders, Judge James Plowman on Friday also overruled a section of an order that prohibited current leadership from holding board meetings, except in the event of a declared state of local emergency. While the defense argued that the new leadership should not be able to meet because they believe their membership is illegitimate, Plowman said allowing them to do so is a matter of public safety, and that he “can’t tie the hands of the company.”

