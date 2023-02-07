Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company

Former leaders with the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company filed a lawsuit against the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors and the current fire company’s leaders.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

The ousted former leadership of the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company filed a lawsuit on Monday against the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors and the current fire company’s leaders seeking to reverse what they allege was an “attempted hijacking” of power after officials removed them from office and appointed new leaders.

The suit, filed in Rappahannock Circuit Court, alleges the Supervisors illegally removed the fire company’s former board of directors in January and unlawfully replaced them with new leaders – Chief David E. Jarrell, President David E. Bailey, Timothy F. Bills, Patrick F O’Malley and Hugh F. Hill – who weren’t elected by the company.

