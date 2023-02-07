The ousted former leadership of the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company filed a lawsuit on Monday against the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors and the current fire company’s leaders seeking to reverse what they allege was an “attempted hijacking” of power after officials removed them from office and appointed new leaders.
The suit, filed in Rappahannock Circuit Court, alleges the Supervisors illegally removed the fire company’s former board of directors in January and unlawfully replaced them with new leaders – Chief David E. Jarrell, President David E. Bailey, Timothy F. Bills, Patrick F O’Malley and Hugh F. Hill – who weren’t elected by the company.
It seeks to prevent the new leadership from maintaining authority over the fire company or its finances and to restore power to the former directors. “Until this case is decided there is no equitable reason why the illegitimate usurpers should be permitted to exercise powers of a director,” the suit says.
The petitioners, Karen A. Williams, Michael R. Williams, Sherry Hamill-Huff, Bruce D. Williams, Samuel G. Foreback, Charles T. Baker, Patsy L. Baker, and Norma J. Settle, are represented by local attorney David Konick, a former Board of Supervisors candidate and county official.
“The ends do not justify the illegal means that were used here,” Konick said in a statement. “Whatever their motivations may have been, what the Supervisors did on Jan. 26 is one of the most outrageous acts of disrespect for all County volunteers who have selflessly and tirelessly devoted countless hours to community service. The Petitioners have a combined total of 235 YEARS of service and do not deserve to be treated the way they were. This will only accelerate the demise of our volunteer system at great cost to all County taxpayers.”
The petitioners requested that their case be heard in court as soon as Monday, Feb. 13.
The county is being represented in the case by an attorney from its insurance provider, VACorp, according to Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey, who represents the Flint Hill area and helped recruit the new leadership team. County officials were not immediately able to provide the name of their legal counsel.
“I look forward to celebrating with our citizens the day the EMS License of Company 4 is reinstated allowing both fire and rescue to run professionally and reliably from that station,” she said in a statement. County Attorney Art Goff did not return a request for comment.
The suit arrived the same day the Supervisors unanimously approved allowing the company to temporarily operate under the county’s EMS license until the company can operate independently. Because the station has been without an EMS license for about 10 months, the company was at risk of losing more than $100,000 in equipment to the state at the end of this week for not being in compliance with EMS agency license stipulations.
The fire company has been the subject of external scrutiny and organizational challenges for years. A 2020 letter from the Rappahannock County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association concluded that the company lacked standards and called into question leaders’ decision making.
The company’s rescue squad has not been able to respond to calls since last March when its certification with the Virginia Department of Emergency Services was not renewed. In November, its fire department was placed on dual dispatch, meaning another volunteer fire company is simultaneously dispatched to calls in the Flint Hill region, due to its poor performance and response times. In 2015, a consulting firm warned the company was in “desperate shape” because of a “significant lack of personnel.”
There is also an ongoing investigation by the Virginia State Police into the Flint Hill company for financial management concerns raised as a result of questionable requests for county funds.
The suit conceded that the company “admittedly had some difficulties meeting certain performance goals and certification requirements” because of short staff, but maintained that those failures didn’t justify the leaders’ removal by the Supervisors.
In appointing new leadership, the Supervisors broke with a recommendation from the Rappahannock County Public Safety Committee to dissolve the fire company, arguing that dismantling it would be a disservice to the community.
Shortly after the resolution was passed at a special-called meeting on Jan. 26, the suit alleges, newly appointed Chief Jarrell, Emergency Services Coordinator Sean Polster and Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton “seized” control of the company’s firehouse, changed entry codes and posted notices saying the station was closed. The suit alleges the officials did not have the authority to step foot on the company’s property.
“I did not seize that station, nor did I change any locks, codes, or post any signs,” Compton said in a statement. “We were there to keep the peace.” Polster did not return a request for comment.
In an email sent Jan. 26, used as evidence in the suit, Jarrell told each of the ousted members that they “secured” the station to protect the premises and the company’s equipment. Jarrel declined to comment for this report on behalf of both himself and the company, citing pending litigation.
He assured in the email there are “no hidden agendas or plans” associated with his leadership and told former leaders they were prohibited from making financial transactions on behalf of the company.
In another email sent Jan. 27, Jarrell asked that former leaders return company property, including credit and debit cards and blank checks. He offered for the leaders to come to the station over the weekend for “escorted access” to return property and collect personal belongings left inside.
He also encouraged the former leaders to apply for membership to the company. “There will be no throwing rocks (meaning no bad mouthing each other) in the fire house,” Jarrell wrote. “Where I grew up in the Fire Department, we were like family. We depended on each other and placed our lives in each others hands on 9-1-1 calls. I fully expect the same at Co4. So bring a positive attitude and be a part of what is sure to become one of the best Volunteer Fire Company in Rappahannock County!”