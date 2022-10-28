Members of the Rappahannock County Fire and Rescue Department and Rappahannock County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association last weekend participated in emergency medical services education training.
The training was geared toward ensuring the county’s emergency providers, both professional and volunteer, received the most up-to-date medical information, according to a news release from Emergency Services Coordinator Sean Polster.
Training included classes on burns, obstetric emergencies, cardiac rhythm recognition, mental health, trauma pediatrics, respiratory distress, and helicopter landing zone operations.
While the first day was a mix of classroom presentations and some hands-on training, the second day included a visit from an aeromedical evacuation helicopter, with a tour of the aircraft, briefing by their flight crew and familiarization of the equipment they carry. Additionally, emergency medical service providers worked together through scenarios that put together everything that they learned.
How to help:Rappahannock County's volunteer fire and rescue system is looking for volunteers at any stage in their life to be a part of something special and assist our community and neighbors in their time of need. For more information, please visit https://www.rappahannockcountyva.gov/vfr and click “Join Now”.
