The fire and rescue training included helicopter landing zoning operations.

Members of the Rappahannock County Fire and Rescue Department and Rappahannock County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association last weekend participated in emergency medical services education training. 

The training was geared toward ensuring the county’s emergency providers, both professional and volunteer, received the most up-to-date medical information, according to a news release from Emergency Services Coordinator Sean Polster.

The county's emergency responders are looking for more volunteers to join their ranks. Find out more by visiting rappahannockcountyva.gov/vfr and click “Join Now”

