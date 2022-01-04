The Rappahannock County Office of Emergency Management is offering services to those in need of warm shelter as Rappahannock Electric Cooperative works to repair widespread power outages that might last for several days amid the cold and snowy weather.
Those without power in need of shelter should contact Rappahannock County Communications at (540) 675-5300 for assistance.
The Warrenton Aquatics Recreational Facility, located at 800 Waterloo Road in Warrenton, is providing anybody in need of respite from the cold with a warm facility to bathe and recharge electronic devices. The facility asks that visitors bring their own towels and toiletries, or purchase a towel on site. Masking is required in the facility.
The facility, dubbed “Power or Shower,” is open Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Times are subject to change, and visitors do not need to be a member to receive the services, but they must check-in at the front desk.
Free WiFi will be available on site, and power stations will be available for those who bring their own charging devices.
The Office of Emergency Management also instructed residents using power generators to leave it outside their home. According to a press release, local fire and emergency rescue personnel have responded to multiple carbon monoxide alarms related to power generators. Carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless, and it can be fatal if portable generators are used indoors.
