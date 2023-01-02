Public Safety Committee

Public safety officials took a drastic step to address concerns surrounding the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company's vitality.

 Randy Rieland

The Rappahannock County Public Safety Committee last week recommended that the Board of Supervisors withdraw financial support from the troubled Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company.

The vote last week was the latest and most drastic step in the county’s prolonged efforts to address concerns about the company’s ability to meet the terms of its service agreement with the county. Flint Hill receives quarterly payments of about $25,000 from the county to cover operational costs.

