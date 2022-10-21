Rappahannock Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association implement new communication system

Rappahannock County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association (VFRA) this week implemented a new dispatch system for fire and rescue companies across the county to ensure the closest emergency units are dispatched to an emergency.
The system is designed to dispatch the closest unit or volunteer company to an incident before gradually expanding to units or volunteer companies located further away, including mutual aid partners from neighboring communities, according to a press release from Emergency Services Coordinator Sean Polster. The system includes a list of 30 agencies that can be tapped depending on the severity of an incident.
The dispatch system and the associated response order was implemented on Oct. 16. “This change was a quiet yet important improvement for our citizens and visitors,” Polster wrote in a press release. “The entire public safety community understands that the new system is crucial because seconds count in the event of an emergency.”
Hurt and Proffitt, a professional design service firm specializing in geospatial information systems (GIS), was chosen to partner with Rappahannock County on this project. The firm’s approach considers Virginia Department of Transportation roadway speed limits, travel times, turning maneuvers and other data points to determine which emergency response units are best positioned to answer calls, according to Polster.
The process utilizes GIS data available from state resources to calculate the response order for each geographic box that the VFRA designated. Hurt and Proffitt currently provides GIS services to 30 other localities in the state.
The implementation of this system comes after at least ten years of discussion at the VFRA,
almost a year of refining data points, dialogue with the fire and rescue system, as well as support of the Rappahannock County Sheriff and emergency dispatcher training.
“I came in [about a year ago] and it was one of the projects that was kind of sitting there, so we started working with the [VFRA],” Polster said in an interview with the Rappahannock News. “They created a committee and really started putting the pencil to paper to really get it done. Lieutenant [Janie] Jenkins has really been the one driving the backside of this.”
