Rappahannock Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association implement new communication system

The new dispatch system utilizes GIS data to ensure the closest units are dispatched to an emergency.

 Graphic Courtesy Rappahannock County Public Safety Communications Center

Rappahannock County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association (VFRA) this week implemented a new dispatch system for fire and rescue companies across the county to ensure the closest emergency units are dispatched to an emergency.

The system is designed to dispatch the closest unit or volunteer company to an incident before gradually expanding to units or volunteer companies located further away, including mutual aid partners from neighboring communities, according to a press release from Emergency Services Coordinator Sean Polster. The system includes a list of 30 agencies that can be tapped depending on the severity of an incident.

