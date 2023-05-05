bos-video-may-2pm

Newly-appointed Flint Hill fire chief David Jarrell addresses the Board of Supervisors, May 1, 2023.

Decision to go before Fire and Rescue Association for final review

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved a recommendation from the Fire Levy Board to standardize accounting practices across the county’s volunteer fire and rescue companies.

