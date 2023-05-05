Decision to go before Fire and Rescue Association for final review
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved a recommendation from the Fire Levy Board to standardize accounting practices across the county’s volunteer fire and rescue companies.
The proposal will now go to the county Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, which is comprised of fire chiefs from each company, for their review.
The Supervisors considered pursuing a forensic audit of the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company financial records earlier this year after the Virginia State Police began investigating the company for alleged abuse of public funds. The Supervisors did not move forward with the forensic audit, and instead referred to the Fire Levy Board the task of reviewing Volunteer Fire and Rescue financial policies in place by Fauquier County and Spotsylvania County.
“Ultimately, the very high-level picture of the discussion was that in order for anything to be effective, there needs to be buy-in from the association in the companies, and it has to be a mutual process rather than a command or a rule that must be followed,” said County Administrator Garrey Curry.
The Fire Levy Board agreed upon six guidelines, which the Supervisors voted to support. Before the policies can be implemented, there must be complete buy-in from the county Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association. The guidelines:
Third party accounting for each company
Quickbooks accounting software standardization
Review cash handling policies, if it can be accomplished timely
Review credit card use policies, if it can be accomplished timely
Alternate between a formal audit and a less formal review annually
Review and report back on the feasibility of implementing the Fauquier County fiscal policies in total or in part.
“I really think these are decidedly not onerous policies, and they make a whole lot of common sense,” said Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson.
Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney, who is also a member of the Fire Levy Board, said the purpose of reviewing policies in Fauquier County is so the fire companies have examples to reference while implementing the first five bullet points.
“A lot of folks in the room said, ‘yeah, that's basically a lot of the stuff we already do,’” Carney said.
