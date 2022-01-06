Update: All non-emergency phone lines have been restored for the Rappahannock County Public Safety Communication Center, which is located in the same building that houses the Sheriff's Office.
The Rappahannock County Sheriff's Office and the Public Safety Communication Center, which share the same building, both reported their phone lines being down because of power outages related to inclement weather.
The line that county officials on Monday urged residents without power who are in need of shelter to call is was also not operable. Residents are now urged to call 911 in case of emergency or (540) 522-7355, a local mobile phone dispatch line, if 911 can't be reached, according to Emergency Services Coordinator Sean Polster.
CenturyLink, which provides phone service to the building, is working to resolve the outage, but provided no timetable for when service may be restored. Historically in Rappahannock County, CenturyLink has been notoriously slow in repairing landline outages, oftentimes leaving some customers without service for weeks.
The outage arrived as a few hundred Rappahannock residents are still without power in the aftermath of Monday's snowstorm and as a second winter storm is forecast for Thursday night with temperatures excepted to again drop below freezing at night.
Rappahannock residents in need of warmth, a shower and a kitchen can find refuge in Sperryville at the Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church located at 3748 Sperryville Pike.
