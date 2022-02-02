A house fire early Monday morning in Amissville brought out nine local fire companies. Amissville Fire and Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Dodson said the cause of the fire remains unknown.
The fire, which severely damaged the home, started around 3 a.m. Monday morning, and Dodson said they were able to get it under control within an hour. The house, located in the 1400 block of Lee Highway in Amissville, was an unoccupied dwelling undergoing renovations. Nobody was injured.
All six fire and rescue companies in Rappahannock responded to the fire, along with companies in Culpeper County, Warrenton and Orlean.
A call was initially made by a passerby who saw the house ablaze, Dodson said. He said there might be an investigation by insurance companies on the cause of the fire since it remains undetermined.
“We had an actually good response from all the departments that were involved, and everybody worked well together and did a good job,” Dodson said.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...