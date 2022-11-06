New data shows ranks of most active county fire and rescue volunteers down as service calls increase, force ages

It’s one of Rappahannock’s more worrisome fault lines.

2022-10-FF-FMS-Polster-35.jpg

County Emergency Services Coordinator, Sean Polster: “You can hire great staff if you want. That’s fine. But if we don’t work in concert, if we don’t ensure that we have a strong and healthy volunteer system, we’re going to feel it just as quickly.”
2022-10-FF-Fire-Damkot_Mike-4.jpg

Career Paramedic, Mike Damkot: Recently, a paid paramedic has been working two 24-hour shifts a week at the Sperryville Volunteer Rescue station.
2022-10-FF-Fire-Knick-1-2.jpg
fire-graphic.jpg

Stretched Responders
2022-10-FF-FMS-Polster-17.jpg

County Emergency Services Coordinator, Sean Polster: “You can hire great staff if you want. That’s fine. But if we don’t work in concert, if we don’t ensure that we have a strong and healthy volunteer system, we’re going to feel it just as quickly.”
Foothills logo - horizontal

Tags

Recommended for you