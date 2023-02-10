2023-02-FF-FlintHillVFD-13.jpg
Photographer: Luke Christopher

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved allowing the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company to temporarily operate under the county’s EMS license until the company can operate independently.

Because the station has been without an EMS license for about 10 months, the company was at risk of losing more than $100,000 in equipment to the state at the end of this week for not being in compliance with EMS agency license stipulations.

2023-02-FF-BOS-3-2.jpg

David Jarrell addresses the Board of Supervisors at the regular February meeting.
2023-02-FF-FlintHillVFD-11.jpg

Newly-appointed fire chief David Jarrell: “We’re in a world where volunteerism has dropped dramatically. But we’re out there beating the pavement, talking to people to encourage them to join.”

