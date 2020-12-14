An elderly Rappahannock County woman is dead and her husband suffered burns to his head and scalp after their Keyser Run Road home broke out in flames at approximately 11 a.m. today.
The Rappahannock News is withholding the victims’ names until next of kin is notified.
A first responder from Washington Volunteer Fire & Rescue, who was the first person on the scene of the fire, discovered the man, who was wearing no shoes, standing in the inside entrance to the home.
Complaining of burns to his head, the elderly gentleman pleaded with this newspaper reporter to “get my wife, she’s inside.”
The house sits on a steep road above Keyser Run Road, and with steady rain falling it made it difficult for firefighters to get their hoses and other apparatus to the scene of the blaze. Several firemen slipped and fell on the muddy wet ground while approaching the wood frame house.
About one hour after the blaze broke out, the lifeless body of the woman was carried out of the still-burning home by firefighters and laid on the ground in plastic.
By that time her husband, who anxiously asked this reporter for a second time “did you find my wife, she’s in there on the left side” of the house, was already being transported by ambulance to the hospital.
Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton and several deputies were also on the scene. The solemn sheriff shook her head when pointing out to this reporter that it was the woman, not her husband, who made the 911 call to report the fire.
A tennis ball was outside in the driveway, leading one deputy to speculate the couple might have owned a dog. The same deputy remarked how sad it was that the tragedy occurred at the start of the Christmas season.
Volunteer firefighters from across Rappahannock County and beyond responded to the fire, filling Keyser Run Road with fire trucks and hoses that stretched uphill to the house.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.