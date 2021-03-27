Waste Management Consultant and Manager, Flatwood Refuse and Recycling.
Former home builder, Zindel Construction. Former maintenance engineer, Wakefield Country Day School. Graduated from Rappahannock County Public Schools and the George Washington Carver Technical School. Fourth generation Rappahannock resident. Lives in Sperryville.
The Spark: I have always been a people person, someone who can talk to anybody, any time. It is important to be cordial to everyone, regardless of where they come from or what they look like. It was often said my dad never knew a stranger. He had a big personality and was, among other things, an entertainer. It seems like half of the time on the job I’m entertaining folks. So I think I inherited my ability to interact with people from him.
Proudest Achievement: My three kids, ages 23, 22 and 15 are at the top of my list. I’ve worked hard to set an example, showing them you can make a good living here and enjoy the benefits of life in a rural area. My two sons graduated from Rappahannock High School and chose to remain in the county. My daughter is a sophomore at Rappahannock High School, and we’ve yet to see what she is going to do, but I’m hoping she’ll make a life here, too.
Biggest Accomplishment: Cracking a joke or lifting someone’s spirits when they are having a so-so day is gratifying. I’ve worked to create an atmosphere at Flatwood that is welcoming, so much so, that people drop by here just to visit with me. That acceptance is humbling. Aside from greeting folks on the job, I’ve made a number of videos on Instagram giving followers tips on recycling and trash disposal. I make them funny and often get a lot of likes.
Why It Matters: Properly maintaining this site helps keep garbage off the roads. Hopefully the folks who come here, enjoy the experience. It also provides an opportunity to inform people, especially young kids, about proper trash disposal and recycling. This is a great opportunity to teach the next generation about how we can sustain our resources and keep our world green and clean.
Favorite Rappahannock Treasure: Having lived here my whole life, it is hard to pick just one thing. I think the smallness of the county and being able to know your neighbors, that is special. Being able to raise kids here without a lot of outside distractions is another benefit. I love the quietness and the open spaces. We have it all in Rappahannock.
— By Robert Hurley for Foothills Forum
