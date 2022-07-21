Jeffrey H. Brown

Former Rappahannock County Sheriff's Office Captain Jeffrey H. Brown died at his Warren County home July 20.

 

 Courtesy Photo

The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that former Captain Jeffrey H. Brown died at his Warren County home Wednesday.

Brown retired from serving in the Sheriff’s Office in 2008 then served as a part time court bailiff in the county until 2017, according to a Facebook post from Sheriff Connie Compton. Compton did not immediately return a request for comment on Brown’s passing and the cause of his death was not disclosed.

Tags

Recommended for you