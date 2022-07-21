The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that former Captain Jeffrey H. Brown died at his Warren County home Wednesday.
Brown retired from serving in the Sheriff’s Office in 2008 then served as a part time court bailiff in the county until 2017, according to a Facebook post from Sheriff Connie Compton. Compton did not immediately return a request for comment on Brown’s passing and the cause of his death was not disclosed.
“Please keep Captain Brown’s family and Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office in your prayers,” the sheriff’s Facebook post said.
Brown was the first school resource officer ever assigned to Rappahannock County Public Schools. He was also a DARE instructor for more than 20 years.
Brown founded the “Shop with a Deputy” program under the direction of former Sheriff Gary T. Settle, according to Compton. “Jeff’s passion for this program was to make sure the children of Rappahannock County had a Merry Christmas,” her Facebook post said. “His dedication was the driving force behind the program today.”
He began his career as a conservation police officer with what is now the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. He continued his career with the Front Royal Police Department. Brown joined Rappahannock as a patrol deputy in October 1984 where he served until his retirement.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...