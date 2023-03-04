2023-02-Whitsons--6.jpg

Keir and Susan Whitson

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

Supervisor Keir Whitson suffered a catastrophic heart attack last year and lived to tell of it

His last memory was parking his car at the airport in Prague, the Czech Republic’s capital, the morning of Sunday, July 24, four days prior to the heart attack.

2023-02-Whitsons--2-2.jpg

Family photos in the Whitson's Harris Hollow home.
2023-02-Whitsons--10.jpg

Keir and Susan Whitson

Tags

Recommended for you