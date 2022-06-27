Officials with The Rappahannock County Public Library remain unsure if they will accept an offer from Rush River Commons to move into an expansion of the development that remains at the mercy of Washington Town Council and the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors reaching an agreement on adjusting the town’s boundary.
Some members of the public would prefer to not leave the library’s current location just outside the Town of Washington as concerns among Library Board of Trustees loom about deferred maintenance on the building, while others wish to bring it back into the town where it once stood.
But as the trustees weigh all their options, they’re further deferring needed maintenance on the existing structure since they don’t want to significantly invest in a building they may leave or overhaul in the near future.
“We’re just kind of keeping it running and keeping it sound,” said Board of Trustees President Victoria Fortuna. “Once you have a building that old, stuff starts to happen.”
Some trustees and members of the Board of Supervisors are also wary of the prospect of moving the library into a structure owned by a private company while paying rent, likely on the county’s dime unless the library is able to come up with the funding elsewhere. The county owns the building where the library is currently located.
Rush River Commons property owner Chuck Akre has offered to provide the library with a long-term lease at a “commercially reasonable rate” on the segment of his property located outside the town where he hopes to construct an expansion of an already approved development. But the lack of clarity surrounding exactly what rent might cost has left the trustees hankering for more precise information on the terms of a potential lease, Fortuna said.
Rush River Commons spokesperson Betsy Dietel said they’re currently unable to provide a cost estimate for the library.
Some of the library trustees are also concerned about how much control they would have over the building. While the space offered by Rush River Commons is large enough to accommodate the library’s current size, there is concern about what options are available should they require additional space in the future, Fortuna said. More simple questions, such as who would be responsible for managing the grounds surrounding the buildings, also linger.
“There’s advantages and disadvantages both ways,” Fortuna said. “We just don’t know. We don’t know what [Akre’s] got in mind because we have not received any terms and conditions.” They’re awaiting a resolution to the boundary change dispute in hopes that more information may become available since it’s not yet clear whether the space they’ve been offered will even be approved by local leaders.
Dietel said that they haven’t yet held a formal meeting with the library to work out details of a potential agreement.
“We have said it’s up to the library board to make a decision about where they would want to be, and we’ve given them as much of the specifics as we can give them at this point,” she said. “So, I really think the ball is in their court.” Rush River Commons hasn’t decided on what the space currently reserved for the library might be used for should its organizers decide not to move, but Dietel noted they’ve seen a surge in demand for office space in the proposed expansion.
Another option the library trustees are considering is undergoing a significant overhaul of their current building to address deferred maintenance and rehabilitate the structure. That would require the library to largely cease operations for some time while the facility is being rebuilt, which is far from the preferred outcome, Fortuna said. Moving to an already-built location would alleviate that concern.
“We want this to be noncontroversial … Whatever the decision is, we don’t want to turn this into something that people can be all worked up about,” Fortuna said.