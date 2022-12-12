2022-12-BOS-73.jpg
Photographer: Luke Christopher

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors on Monday reviewed a first draft of a salary pay scale, which does not currently exist for county employees, and a “career ladder” study for different positions.

In 2018, the Board of Supervisors began this initiative to allow departments to advance employees since there are no pay scales and to provide a sense of fairness to staff, Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith said on Monday. Assistant County Administrator Bonnie Jewell said in most cases, departments are “developing career ladders that haven’t previously existed.”

