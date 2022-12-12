The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors on Monday reviewed a first draft of a salary pay scale, which does not currently exist for county employees, and a “career ladder” study for different positions.
In 2018, the Board of Supervisors began this initiative to allow departments to advance employees since there are no pay scales and to provide a sense of fairness to staff, Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith said on Monday. Assistant County Administrator Bonnie Jewell said in most cases, departments are “developing career ladders that haven’t previously existed.”
“It's simply a tool to try to implement something across the board that everybody understands, and that if people don't think it's right, they can say, ‘Hey, this isn't fair,’ instead of comparing personalities,” Smith said. “...within that tool, we can get the information and see if it's functioning correctly.”
While there is no final cost estimate of what implementing new pay scales will cost the county, the amount budgeted for fiscal year 2023 for mid-year implementation is $150,000. Jewell said it is not expected that salary adjustments will affect tax rates for residents.
To develop new pay scales, the county hired private firm Baker Tilly, which used its patented system, Systematic Analysis and Factor Evaluation (SAFE), and reviewed county employees’ responses to job questionnaires to assess different factors of each position in county government.
The firm assigned a total point value, or “grade,” to each position in an effort to place positions with similar requirements, expectations, and duties within comparable grades across the county, according to county officials. The higher grade a position is assigned, the more valuable the position is on the salary pay scale.
Some constitutional officers in Rappahannock County attended Monday’s meeting and said they are concerned about classifying employees in small offices where there are only a few individuals working, and where in many cases, employees undergo short training periods.
Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk Peggy Ralph said she does not like the concept of classifying employees, and that in her small office of three individuals, they all essentially do the same amount of work.
“I believe that they should be rewarded for the work they do in total, which is what they do,” Ralph said. “They work very hard for the money that they get.”
The firm used nine factors to when assigning grades to positions, which include:
Training and ability
Experience
Level of work
Human relations skills (degree and complexity of interactions with others)
Physical demands
Working conditions and hazards
Independence of action
Impact on end results
Supervision exercised
Baker Tilly, along with county administration, also used survey data from surrounding counties and other small jurisdictions across the state to determine market rate salaries. The localities used were Clarke, Fauquier, King George, Madison, Page, Shenandoah, and Warrenton.
The midpoint rate outlined on the pay scale is suggested as the rate an employee with full competency would be paid. Baker Tilly recommended a 40% spread between the minimum and maximum salaries surrounding the midpoint for each position, and that 40% spread is what is shown in the draft pay scale, according to county officials.
On the current pay scale draft, for example, a custodian for government buildings has the lowest grade and was assigned a minimum salary of $28,146, a midpoint salary of $33,775, and a maximum salary of $39,405. The position with the highest grade and salary on the pay scale is the Assistant County Administrator with a minimum salary of $110,337, a midpoint salary of $132,405, and a maximum salary of $154,472.
This study is a preliminary draft, and numbers are subject to change as department heads fine-tune job descriptions and Baker Tilly does a final analysis. Baker Tilly outlined three different options for implementation:
Move employees whose current salaries are below the minimum of their new grade to the minimum.
Move to the minimum of the new grade or provide a 2% increase, whichever is greater.
Move to minimum and provide a 0.5% increase for each year of service in Rappahannock.
“We're not trying to think about [personalities], we're trying to think about, ‘how do we build a structure,’ so that people who are interested in learning and growing … can find a place here in the county and grow their skill level and their capability,” said County Administrator Garrey Curry.
Baker Tilly and county administration will continue developing the draft pay scales before there is a public hearing.
Members of the Board of Supervisors, which are elected, assign their own fixed pay rates. Rappahannock’s Supervisors are tied with Craig County as the lowest paid elected officials in the role statewide, according to data from the Virginia Association of Counties. The body’s members are not expected to amend their pay in the immediate future.
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...