It takes more than six inches of snow and a global pandemic to keep Rappahannock residents away from participating in local democracy — with or without their mandated face coverings. Despite the snowstorm and the county’s increasing rate of COVID-19 transmission, the courthouse was packed Monday afternoon with people wishing to support Jackson District Representative Ron Frazier at the Board of Supervisors meeting.
Frazier has been the subject of some controversy over the past month after he posted to social media that he was among the supporters of former President Donald Trump who assembled on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6. Frazier insisted he did not join the mob that breached the Capitol building and said he “saw nothing remotely disturbing.”
“It is so egregious that someone would make an accusation about someone’s first amendment rights whether you agree with what he’s doing or not — it is so egregious that I had to get here and just speak to that,” said Terry Dixon, chair of the local Republican committee. “For someone to accuse someone and say they’re an insurrectionist for simply exercising a right is egregious.”
Dixon was referring to complaints from certain members of the community and the Rappahannock County Democratic Party about Frazier’s presence at the gathering of Trump supporters.
Keir Whitson, supervisor of the Hampton district, pointed out that mention of Frazier’s participation in the events of Jan. 6 was absent from the meeting’s agenda, but nevertheless ten people spoke during the public comment period backing Frazier’s constitutional rights to freedom of speech and freedom of assembly.
Yet more Rappahannock residents turned out to the Rappahannock County High School during the evening meeting in support of Frazier.
Board Chair Debbie Donehey reiterated that “there has been no such motion to censure Mr. Frazier.”
“I’m not sure where all this is coming from,” said Vice Chair Chris Parrish. “I don’t normally do this but I can speak for every member of this board — none of us had any inclination to censure Mr. Frazier. He didn’t do anything wrong.”
“The public has gotten used to the fact that the same people that came after me have been causing trouble in this community for at least four years and they’ve done it nonstop, unchecked,” Frazier said. “This board has a history of listening to them.”
“I think it’s an incorrect assumption in this case,” Whitson replied.
“We don’t check our rights at the door when we become supervisors. We still have our first amendment rights to speak freely and peaceably assemble,” said Christine Smith of the Piedmont district.
As the evening session drew to a close, Smith took up the suggestion from several members of the public that Rappahannock County adopt a resolution to declare itself a “constitutional sanctuary.”
Parrish said he would agree to the resolution so long as it avoids the word “sanctuary” and is inclusive of the entire constitution. “When we use the word sanctuary it implies that we are not going to obey a particular law and that would be the first step of the devolution of government as we know it … that erodes the democratic purpose,” Parrish said.
Frazier, Donehey and Whitson voiced consensus, prompting Smith to say she plans to work on a draft resolution for the March meeting of the Board of Supervisors.
Board actions
• The epic Bragg lawsuits are finally over, with the Board unanimously agreeing today to settle with Marian M. Bragg in Rappahannock County Circuit Court. The settlement will resolve both of the llama farmer’s suits against the Board of Supervisors. The county consented to pay $6,054.00 in taxpayer dollars to settle Bragg I and $11,946.00 — covered by a county insurance policy — to settle Bragg II. The settlement states clearly that “Nothing in this agreement shall be construed as an admission of a violation of the FOIA by the Board or any other defendant, and any such violation is expressly denied by the Board and the other defendants.”
• The Board unanimously reappointed Theresa Sidrow of the Jackson district and Randi Shumate of the Hampton district to the Rappahannock County Library Board of Trustees. Patti McGill Peterson will join the Library Board of Trustees as the freshman representative of the Piedmont district.
• The Board unanimously reappointed Al Henry to the Planning Commission as the Hampton district representative.
• The Board awarded architecture and engineering firm Wiley Wilson the contract for a building planning study that will cost an estimated $81,970. Supervisor Ron Frazier, who sits on the building committee, said that though it sounds like a lot of money the study will provide valuable insight into improving the county government’s infrastructure.
• The Board unanimously endorsed a grant application prepared by Rappahannock County staff for assistance from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. The grant will allow the county to add a fixed generator to the Rappahannock County High School, the county’s primary emergency shelter. The grant would cover an estimated 87% of the cost associated with the generator.
• In a roll call vote, supervisors unanimously agreed to adopt the “May Amendments” to the zoning ordinance presented by the Planning Commission. Learn more about the May Amendments here.
To watch Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, click on the players at the bottom of this article. To learn more about the board’s actions on Monday, pick up a Feb. 4 edition of the Rappahannock News.
A previous version of this story misquoted Supervisor Parrish. Mr. Parrish said that the word ‘sanctuary’ “implies that we are not going to obey a particular law and that would be the first step of the devolution of government as we know it.” This version has been corrected.
