The Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals granted a setback variance on Wednesday night to the owners of a 0.78-acre parcel in an agriculture zone on the corner of Zachary Taylor Highway and Jericho Road in Huntly.
The applicants, sisters Sandra Hawkins, Charlotte Turnmeyer and Sharon Dodson, sought a five-foot variance from the front setback and five-foot variance from the rear setback in order to build a proposed 30 by 50 foot single-story dwelling. Their attorney, Michael Brown, argued that the current setback requirements constrain any potential dwelling to a building site so narrow as to be unusable.
“The property size and configuration, combined with the fact that it is bordered by a state primary highway and a state secondary road, renders it impossible to construct a reasonably-sized residential dwelling on the property,” Brown wrote in a statement of justification for the variance request.
First recorded in 1964, the parcel in question is considered a non-conforming lot; since it predates the county’s zoning ordinance established in 1973, it doesn’t meet the county’s standards for parcels in an agricultural district.
“We respectfully submit to the board that the applicants have done their very best to narrowly tailor this variance request … just enough to accommodate a very modest single-family dwelling. It’s a lot that was lawfully created in 1964 and has been taxed by the county as a dwelling parcel,” Brown said before the board on Wednesday. “Frankly, in my view, this is a classic situation that the whole principle of variance was designed to deal with.”
During discussion of the application, Wakefield representative Steph Ridder pointed out that a 1900s-style farmhouse would fit within the present constraints of the setbacks. “After reading this [application] I actually went out and measured my house,” she said. “My house is a two-on-two … the width is 16 feet and the length is 40 feet, and we live very happily in that house. … So the statement that [the setback requirement] prevents the construction of even a modest dwelling doesn’t strike me as correct unless there’s some other restriction.”
Brown countered, “With due respect … that’s not the typical modern sort of construction of a single family dwelling.”
He added that requiring the applicants to “make their dwelling fit within that [footprint] and do what you have described which is make it a two-story dwelling, I would submit, has a potentially greater … adverse impact on the adjoining property owners than the granting of the variance.”
The board debated for some minutes before one of the applicants asked to speak. “I appreciate the 1900s house … but how wide are your hallways there? Are they going to be accommodating for a wheelchair? Are you going to have door openings? You’ve got to think about that. A lot of people don’t,” said Sandra Hawkins, who herself uses a wheelchair. “Sometimes even it’s hard to get wheelchairs through even when [doorways are] made wide enough.”
Hearing this, the board reconsidered. Stonewall-Hawthorne representative Julie Gibson Coonce said if she were the applicants’ neighbor she would much rather have a one-story dwelling next door, such as the one the applicants proposed, than a narrower, taller one that fit within the footprint of the existing setbacks.
Board Chair Alex Sharp added that as a condition of granting the variance, the board could limit the dwelling to a single story.
Following some discussion of what the board is and is not empowered to do, the members voted 4-1 in favor of granting a five-foot variance on the front and another five-foot variance on the rear, on the conditions that the length of the dwelling could not exceed 70 feet, that the entrance be located off Jericho Road and that the dwelling be only one story. Vice Chair Ron Makela cast the dissenting vote, as he could not make the finding that the existing setbacks caused sufficient undue hardship.
Sawmill application tabled
A special use permit application filed by Burgers Sonnett, LLC, to operate a sawmill on Harris Hollow Road was tabled on Wednesday due to a procedural technicality. Makela observed that the Board of Zoning Appeals rules and procedures require corporations or limited liability companies to be represented by legal counsel before the board.
The application will be added to the agenda at the board’s next meeting on July 28.