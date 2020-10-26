Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey W. Curry, who wears a myriad of county hats and performs a number of government tasks, would appear to be derelict in his duties as far as Board of Supervisors Chair Christine Smith is concerned.
To the extent that Smith is proposing the BOS go into “closed session” at its next regular meeting on Monday, purportedly to discuss Curry’s performance in office, although she never identifies any individual county employee by name.
Reached by email for clarification this evening, Smith declined to speak on the record with the Rappahannock News.
However, in an exchange of emails with the county administrator that began at 6:59 a.m. this morning (Monday), Smith wrote:
“One last [agenda] item for next Monday[’s BOS meeting] would be a personnel discussion during closed session as it relates to the botched notice for the recent joint [comprehensive plan] worksession. Please confirm that this has been added to the agenda with the particulars required. Thank you, Christine.”
Curry knows very well about the “botched notice,” as Smith referred to it.
He took the blame last week for his role in failing to post within the required Virginia FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) time frame advanced notice of a special Planning Commission meeting concurrent with a BOS special meeting on Monday, Oct. 19 to discuss the county’s comprehensive plan.
Virginia code compels public bodies to notify the public “at least three working days prior to the meeting.” Notice of the meeting didn’t get posted until after midnight on Wednesday.
Planning Commission Chair David Konick later wrote in an email that he was “astounded” by the county’s failure to give adequate notice of the joint meeting.
Curry quickly apologized for the oversight, saying “no excuse is sufficient.”
His apology, it so happened, was “duly accepted” by Konick, who forwarded to Curry a link to Willie Nelson’s “It’s Hard To Be Humble” music video, reminding the administrator that almost everybody makes mistakes “once in a while.”
But Smith now desires to take the issue one step further — into closed session, supposedly with potential disciplinary action.
When reading Smith’s emails today, Curry appeared to sense that the proposed closed session she wanted put on the agenda surrounded his very office. He responded to the supervisor:
“I’m not sure how to best prepare this item without more detail. The motion must include both a ‘purpose’ which should be a portion of Code of Virginia 2.2-3711.A.1 (or the entire section) with reference to § 2.2-3711.A.1, and a ‘subject,’ which must identify the relevant topic and the ‘specific public officers, appointees, or employees.’ I gather that you may want the subject to be something like ‘County Administrator handling of [the] Planning Commission 11/19/2020 meeting notice,’ but I am not sure.
“Please refer to the Code of Virginia section below to identify the portions that you would like me to include as the purpose …”
Smith wrote back: “I’d include performance, demotion, salaries and disciplining of employees for non-performance, if needed, you can add of FOIA duties. I hope this is clear enough, if not, just let me know. Thank you, Christine.”
Still appearing confused, Curry responded: “Unfortunately, this does not help me clearly define the purpose and subject. I’m attaching a draft of what I think you are asking for that you can mark up with changes if it does not include what you intend. Hopefully that will be easier than exchanging email.”
What Curry drafted was good enough for Smith.
“Looks great, thank you. Please include it. Christine.”
The resulting “Motion to Conduct a Closed Meeting” states: “I move that the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors conduct a closed meeting in accordance with § 2.2-3711 A of the Code of Virginia for the purpose of:
“1. Performance, demotion, salaries, and disciplining of specific public officers, appointees, or employees of any public body …”
Stay tuned.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }