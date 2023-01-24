Rush River Commons Site Plans

The roughly 80-page Rush River Commons site plan on a table in the Town Hall.

 Ben Peters

How town, county officials quietly salvaged and untangled a potential deal to expand Washington’s limits

Following months of uncertainty, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors in the new year have returned to the negotiating table with the Town of Washington in an effort to salvage a boundary line adjustment deal.

