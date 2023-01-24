How town, county officials quietly salvaged and untangled a potential deal to expand Washington’s limits
Following months of uncertainty, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors in the new year have returned to the negotiating table with the Town of Washington in an effort to salvage a boundary line adjustment deal.
Talks surrounding a roughly four-acre boundary change to town resident Chuck Akre’s property, backed by the town, that would bring all of the Rush River Commons project within the town limits, had been stalled since last summer after Washington officials balked at the Supervisors attempts to gain concessions in exchange for their support of the maneuver.
In an effort to reframe the conversation, the town at the time vowed in a counter proposal to work with the county to address a number of the Supervisor’s concessions requests, while still opposing others. The catch was those issues must be completely unencumbered from a boundary change deal.
But county officials never formally replied to the proposal.
And soon thereafter Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, who represents the area comprising Rush River Commons and who has been at the forefront of the county’s bargaining with the town over the boundary change proposal, suffered a heart attack, rendering him unavailable during the many months that followed as he recovered.
Meanwhile, the town was in the midst of leadership changes following the November General Election with transitions on Town Council and a succession of mayors. Those forces all left the proposed boundary change in a state of limbo. And Rush River Commons leaders were confronting a more immediate challenge: gaining the town’s approval of site plans for the development’s first phase to begin construction following months of delays.
Whitson, after spending months in Wisconsin where he suffered the heart attack, returned to Rappahannock County in early November and asked County Administrator Garrey Curry to brief on where the boundary change negotiations stood with the town.
Curry shared with him the last counter proposal sent from the town over the summer that had arrived around the time Whitson collapsed. Reading the letter, Whitson said, left him with “some hope” they could get the boundary change done.
Also, former Mayor Fred Catlin, who at the time remained mayor, called a private meeting in late December with then-mayor-elect Joe Whited, Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey (who did not return a request for comment for this report), Whitson, Curry, and Town Administrator Barbara Batson, to hash out how the boundary change could move forward, according to Whitson.
What propelled the talks was the county confirming they were willing to accept the town’s counter proposal to address many of the concessions sought by the county, but outside the purview of a boundary change negotiation, Whited said.
“Basically, I just cut to the chase,” Whitson said, recounting the meeting. “I said, ‘look, we would like to just find a path forward and be done with this.’ And I just said, ‘What do we need to do so we’re not going back and forth any longer?’”
He continued, “We owe the landowner a decision. Obviously this is something that’s been floating out there for quite a while and I’m mindful of people who are trying to do businesses, and when they ask governments to make a decision to allow them to do what they want to do in their private endeavors, I feel like it’s an obligation on the part of a local government, or whatever level of government, to just do what needs to be done.”
In the counter proposal, the town said it would be open to accommodating the county’s request to relinquish town control of the building that houses the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community theater.
The town, in most cases, would also agree to approve applications submitted by the county to reconfigure existing lots owned by the county in Washington and agree to dismantle and relocate at the county’s request its historic memorial obelisk located at the corner of Jett and Gay Streets to provide ingress and egress to the county courthouse as part of the efforts to renovate the building that’s located on county-owned property in town. The town said it would also work to extend sewer access to Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue, which it took steps toward in July.
But even outside the boundary change agreement, the town still declined to revisit the county’s requests for a number of other concessions. Those included a 10-year moratorium on future boundary adjustments, a revenue sharing agreement between both jurisdictions on potential developments, and a requirement that the town amend its zoning ordinance to no longer require the Architectural Review Board to approve the exterior appearance and design of real estate owned by the county, as it seeks to renovate the government complex (to enshrine the ARB’s authority, the town last week took steps toward ensuring that all property in the town’s historic district remain subject to its review).
“I wouldn’t consider any of these things quote unquote concessions, I would just consider them things that we would be happy to have a conversation with – we’re just not going to do it in a BLA,” Whited said in an interview. “Because, you know, there’s no reason not to have a clean BLA and deal with these other matters independent of that.” The town feels these requests are “perfectly reasonable” to have a conversation about, Whited said.
The Board of Supervisors in January subsequently unanimously agreed to separate its list of concessions they requested from the town from the boundary line adjustment proposal. “The Rush River Commons team is encouraged to hear that the Town and County are engaging in preliminary conversations,” project spokesperson Betsy Dietel said in a statement. “This is a hopeful development.”
Whited is also hopeful that a deal is on its way to being sealed
“I was pleasantly surprised that our discussions with the town went as well as they did and that we all seemed to agree that it’s time to get on with this and be done,” Whitson said. “I’m not saying that in the end they’ll agree to everything that we’ve requested, but it seemed like the next step was just for us to bifurcate the agreement into boundary line adjustment language and then our separate requests.”