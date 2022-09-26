Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson said on Monday that he's recovering from a heart attack he suffered in July and plans to eventually return to his duties as an elected official when he’s able.
“After two incredibly difficult months in intensive care, I am finally entering the rehabilitation phase of my recovery,” he said in an email. “Words cannot express my gratitude for your thoughts, prayers and the many other kindnesses shown to me and my family. Please bear with me as I begin to ease my way back into work. While I don’t yet have a timeframe for when I can return home, I look forward to being back in the county before long and continuing to serve the people of Rappahannock.”
The statement marks the first time in nearly two months that Whitson has spoken publicly after having suffered a heart attack on July 28 while visiting his parents in Wisconsin. He’s been absent from county government affairs for the entirety of that time and has missed many public meetings. The exact state of his health remains unclear; Whitson declined to immediately answer additional questions or take an interview.
Whitson’s comments arrived on the eve of a critical meeting of the Broadband Authority, of which he is a member, where the body remains deadlocked over whether to approve on Monday night the first round of funding by Oct. 1 to expand broadband access in Rappahannock County, despite having committed to the project back in May.
Whitson’s continued absence has left champions of the project Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney and Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey with their hands tied if Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier and Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith ultimately decline to approve the payment on Monday night, as they’ve indicated they may.
Without Whitson, the body lacks the potential tie-breaking vote needed to attain majority support for approving the payment. He has been an ardent supporter of the broadband expansion plan, and has in the past emphasized the importance of moving forward with the project in a timely manner.
Donehey is concerned about the county potentially facinglegal consequencesif they fail to meet the deadline.
Frazier and Smith said they wouldn’t approve the first payment without reassurance from All Points Broadband, the provider responsible for installing fiber in eight counties, that “universal coverage” means residents in the county’s remote corners will be covered.
The two supervisors' support for the payment is contingent on receiving from the organizations answers they deem acceptable.
All Points and Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission have stated multiple times in an application and in-person that the company is committed to providing “universal coverage.” Representatives from the company and the NSVRC have told the body in many presentations that any resident who wants to receive All Points coverage and isn’t currently served by an internet service provider that can deliver adequate speeds will be eligible for fiber.
