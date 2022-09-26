FF-Whiston-BOS-101-web.jpg

Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson working at home in Harris Hollow, April, 2022.

Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson said on Monday that he's recovering from a heart attack he suffered in July and plans to eventually return to his duties as an elected official when he’s able.

“After two incredibly difficult months in intensive care, I am finally entering the rehabilitation phase of my recovery,” he said in an email. “Words cannot express my gratitude for your thoughts, prayers and the many other kindnesses shown to me and my family. Please bear with me as I begin to ease my way back into work. While I don’t yet have a timeframe for when I can return home, I look forward to being back in the county before long and continuing to serve the people of Rappahannock.”

