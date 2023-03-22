The Buildings Committee met last Thursday, and members agreed that they need a clear proposal to present to the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors on how they plan to approach renovations for deteriorating county buildings in the Town of Washington in order for progress to continue on the projects.
The next Buildings Committee meeting is Thursday, April 13, at 9 a.m. in the Visitor’s Center. The body expects there to be a longer conversation about a long-term plan for the project, according to a draft proposed by Buildings Committee member Page Glennie.
The proposal introduced by Glennie also states that the “strategy defines the relationship between the acquisition phases and work efforts, and key program events such as decision points and review.” This means that the committee will continue to work on a project timeline before considering contractors.
The committee’s scope includes repair and preservation of the old jail, the county courthouse, Treasurer’s office, Commissioner of Revenue and Registrar’s office, the Circuit Court Clerk and Commonwealth Attorney’s offices, the old church on Gay Street and the County Administrator’s office.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...