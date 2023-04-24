The Rappahannock County Buildings Committee will consider hiring an architecture and engineering specialist to help the body make progress on restoring and renovating deteriorating county buildings in the Town of Washington.
County Administrator Garrey Curry said during a Buildings Committee meeting on Thursday that without a professional assisting the committee, officials will continue “meandering” along without substantial progress on the projects.
“We're such a small community, small staff, and the community is trying to figure all this out,” Curry said. “I just don't know if there's horsepower to try to pull this off without a professional leading the charge.”
The Buildings Committee has been meeting for more than a year to discuss plans to restore county-owned buildings in the town that have fallen in disrepair over the last decade, including the county courthouse. In that time, the county has received several proposed courthouse designs and conducted interviews with county employees to determine spacial needs. Curry said in a statement that “all physical work completed over the last couple of years has been done in the normal course of county staff maintenance efforts.”
County officials have admitted that the issue of deteriorating buildings has been set aside in the past, but now some of the buildings are facing “life and death” repairs, according to a 2020 buildings study.
Buildings Committee Chair and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier said “it just makes sense” to bring in a third-party architecture and engineering specialist to assist in the process, especially while Curry and the Board of Supervisors are busy finalizing a county budget. Frazier said that will likely involve advertising a request for information (RFI) to attract potential candidates, but nothing has been drafted at this time.
“We just need to get the process moving,” Frazier said. He added in a statement that a potential engineering firm would assist the committee in developing documents for contractor selection criteria and help familiarize the committee with the state’s procurement process.
The committee has been discussing potential approaches to renovating county buildings for more than a year, which includes the courthouse, Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community Theater, Court Clerk’s office, old jailhouse, the Commissioner of Revenue, the Treasurer's office, the Commonwealth Attorney’s office and the old county administration building.
Curry said the Board of Supervisors adopted a budget for the overall building renovation process that would be used to fund a design professional, if the Supervisors choose to go in that direction.
The biggest hurdle facing the committee is finalizing a design for a new county courthouse. The first proposed design was fervently rejected by residents who gave feedback at a public hearing, and the committee is still seeking feedback from two other proposed designs.
The committee is currently working to schedule an event where engineers will map out the size of one of the proposed courthouse designs with tape and balloons to give residents and officials a better idea of what the building will look like in its new space. A date for the event has not been finalized.
Buildings Committee member and Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith said on Thursday that making final decisions on the new courthouse design will inform the other projects, which will then allow the process to move along more quickly. The committee is planning on including office space for the Commonwealth Attorney and Circuit Court Clerk in the new courthouse building and is still determining space needs for the other buildings.
Smith said the committee must also decide on one of two approaches — either they work on each building at a time, or they take a more flexible approach and “pivot” if there is a window of opportunity to complete another part of the project.
“Those are two opposing philosophies, and do they exist simultaneously?” Smith asked. “It's a question of what we want the approach to be, and we've discussed both.”