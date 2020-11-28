On Thursday night, the newest member of the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals made her debut at the board’s regular monthly meeting. Julie Gibson Coonce is the third person to join the BZA this year following the appointments of Bill Tieckelmann and Steph Ridder in July.
Coonce volunteered to serve as the board’s secretary, a position which was left vacant when David Konick departed from the BZA in June.
There was only one application on Thursday night’s agenda: a special use permit request filed by Katelyn Kimber of Castleton. The Kimbers wished to lease their home on Scrabble Road to tourists on a short-term basis when the family is away.
The BZA voted unanimously to approve the Kimber application pursuant to Rappahannock Codes 170-36.E and 170-66.K, with the added stipulations that RVs be prohibited from the property (unless being used only as a mode of transportation) and that tourists refrain from discharging firearms on the property.
“People in agricultural areas have financial needs,” said Vice Chair Ron Makela. “And to allow [agriculture and tourism] to take place as long as they’re well managed — there’s no problem.”
The BZA also discussed the possibility of sending recommendations regarding zoning amendments to the Planning Commission for consideration before the commission votes in December, but it was concluded that there would not be enough time to do so as a board.
