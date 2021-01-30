Rappahannock County Supervisor Chair Debbie Donehey issued the following statement this evening (Saturday) surrounding the Monday, Feb. 1, regular monthly meeting of the Board of Supervisors:
“The citizens of Rappahannock that may wish to speak during public comment should pay attention to the weather forecast and dress appropriately. Our courthouse, when you take into consideration the 6-ft. social distancing recommendation, only seats approximately 30 people. If you would like to speak, I would highly suggest you attend the 7 p.m. portion of our meeting, which is to be held in the High School auditorium.”
That said, Donehey should know by Sunday afternoon if Monday's meeting will be postponed due to the predicted snowstorm. If that’s the case, the BOS will move the regular meeting to Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The chair said she hopes the proceedings are not impacted by the weather, “but safety first.”
The Rappahannock News will update readers on any cancellations due to the storm.