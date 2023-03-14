A prospective candidate has emerged in the Jackson District seeking to secure a place on the ballot in the upcoming race for Board of Supervisors.

Amissville resident Donna Comer

Amissville resident Donna Comer, an employee at Laurel Ridge Community College’s workforce solutions department, is seeking signatures from residents in the district to be listed on the November General Election ballot. As of Monday, she had collected 34 of the 125 needed signatures, according to Rappahannock County Registrar of Voters Kim McKiernan.

