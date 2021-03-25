The Board of Zoning appeals made no determination last night on an application for a setback variance submitted by Charles R Wood Builders Inc.

The Manassas-based company purchased a 0.93-acre L-shaped property off Zachary Taylor Highway (Route 522) “intending to construct a 2,400 square foot dwelling” on it, according to the application.

After a cursory review, Zoning Administrator Michelle Somers emailed the members of the BZA informing them she believes the property, which is zoned agricultural, is “not a buildable lot as it was not existing and non-conforming” to the agricultural zoning ordinance, which requires a 2-acre minimum.

Greg Ashwell, the applicant’s attorney, said he did not agree with the determination that his client’s property is not buildable. “We’ll have our day if that’s the position [the zoning administrator] takes,” he said.

“You just can’t make a lot that’s approved by the government and then not be able to use it. You don’t need a lot to do farming,” Ashwell argued.

Vice Chair Ron Makela expressed resistance to granting a variance for multiple reasons, not the least of which was that Charles R Wood Builders Inc. should have, in his opinion, done their due diligence to learn that the lot was zoned agricultural. Had they done that, Makela said, they would have known their desired house footprint would not fit.

Another of Makela’s concerns was that small tributaries run through the property and feed into the Rappahannock River.

Unable to reach a conclusion, the Board of Zoning Appeals agreed to continue the hearing to a special meeting on April 14 where they will make a determination on the variance. The public will be allowed to comment during that meeting.

