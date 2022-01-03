Because of hazardous road conditions caused by an onslaught of snow, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors postponed their scheduled Monday meeting to Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Rappahannock County Courthouse, with the evening session to convene at 7 p.m.
Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey determined after consulting with County Administrator Garrey Curry and Emergency Services Coordinator Sean Polster that the inclement weather rendered it unsafe for the body and members of the public to attend a meeting on Monday.
County administrative offices and the circuit court were closed, while the general district court remained open, according to Polster.
The National Weather Service is forecasting total snow accumulation in Rappahannock County to reach 5 to 10 inches. As of 10:30 a.m., total snow accumulation outside of the Rappahannock News office in downtown Washington reached about 3 inches.
