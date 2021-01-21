‘We cannot endure this delay any longer’
Fed up by the painful amount of time it is taking to build a new Town of Washington Post Office — and the tremendous impact the lengthy process is having on town and county residents alike — the Rappahannock County government says it has no choice but to take matters into its own hands.
“It’s an untenable situation,” said Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, who “regrets” not stepping into the fray sooner after “repeatedly” offering his services to the Washington Town Council.
The breaking point for Whitson came in the form of what he described as an “unbelievable letter” that Washington Mayor Fred Catlin emailed in recent days to him and County Administrator Garrey Curry, explaining that the post office project was no longer “a Town endeavor.”
Curry two days prior had written to Catlin requesting that town and post office representatives make themselves available for the next Board of Supervisors meeting to answer questions on the project and “provide a schedule update.”
On Jan. 10, Catlin wrote back: “I will check with [Town Attorney] John Bennett to see if he can join me in attending the February 1 BOS meeting. I know the meeting begins at 2 p.m.; at what time would we be scheduled? I don’t want to waste the Town Attorney’s time or the Town’s funds to have him sitting there for a long time.
“As to the post office, the Town sold the property for the new post office to Mid-Atlantic Postal Properties, Inc. That is the extent of the Town’s official role with the project. Of course, like everyone else, members of the Town Council and I are anxious to see the project’s completion,” the mayor wrote.
He continued: “The builder has requested that as much correspondence as possible go through me in order to avoid confusion and duplication of effort. I do not feel therefore that I am at liberty to provide a live report on the project at the BOS meeting on the first nor answer any questions on the project or its progress from Board members since it is not a Town endeavor.
“I am happy however to provide a written update to you at an appropriate time before the BOS meeting which you may then distribute with your packet to Supervisors before the meeting. Please let me know when you’d want that update.”
The response from the town’s mayor rendered Whitson indignant.
“We cannot endure this delay any longer,” he told the Rappahannock News, his Hampton district encompassing the town. “It’s unacceptable.”
Joining forces with Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith, whose district includes the Sperryville Post Office that currently bears the brunt of the Washington Post Office closure, Whitson said discussions already are underway between the county government and the U.S. Postal Service to bring at least some relief to hundreds of inconvenienced postal customers.
Whitson said the county made three requests of Postal authorities.
One, that Washington’s former lone blue mailbox — for whatever reason not repositioned in a new location after the old post office on Main Street closed — be brought back to a new site, hopefully to be announced soon.
Second, that Washington’s numerous PO boxes that last year were rolled into the lobby of the Sperryville Post Office be placed in a “temporary structure” in or close to the town.
Third, that the USPS allow “limited postal retail operations” within the temporary structure until such time the new post office is open for business.
“They’ve been very responsive,” the supervisor said of the USPS, which has been provided with maps of possible locations for the mailbox and temporary structure.
Whitson believes the short term fixes will reduce congestion and long wait lines customers currently experience at the Sperryville Post Office, where COVID-19 safety measures additionally restrict customer entry.
“This has been a fight, but we’re not giving up,” the supervisor said. “It’s a county problem like it’s a town problem.”
Reached on Tuesday, Mayor Catlin told the News that he will attend the next BOS meeting.
“I cannot speak for the contractor, but I will get from him a construction schedule and send it to the County Administrator ahead of the meeting for distribution,” he said.
As for the sluggish pace at the construction site fronting Warren Avenue?
“There has been progress,” the mayor countered. “Town Council member Brad Schneider met with the subcontractor for the sewer installation at the site yesterday [Monday]. The concrete subcontractor has been to the site last week and should be starting the footers at any moment. Building materials have been ordered (roof trusses, etc.) and are in process of being prepared and delivered.”
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }