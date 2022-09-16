2022-09-RPK-Bonnie-28-web.jpg

Bonnie Jewell addresses last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

Rappahannock County’s recent hire Bonnie Jewell began her new position as assistant county administrator earlier this week on Monday, Sept. 12.

Jewell, a native of Rappahannock, said she is grateful for the opportunity to serve the community where she grew up.

