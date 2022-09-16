Rappahannock County’s recent hire Bonnie Jewell began her new position as assistant county administrator earlier this week on Monday, Sept. 12.
Jewell, a native of Rappahannock, said she is grateful for the opportunity to serve the community where she grew up.
“I think it’s pretty great,” said Jewell. “I think it’s something that I honestly didn’t think I would have the opportunity to do, but I’m thankful that I do have the opportunity.”
Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey Curry stressed the need for an assistant earlier this year, sending the Board of Supervisors a memorandum in February explaining how the role of county government has become more complex since the pandemic. The new hires are to replace Director of Human Relations and Special Projects Lauren May, who recently retired but is still working with the county on a part-time basis to assist in the transition of the new employees. The county plans to hire a human resources generalist, slated to begin employment on Oct. 3, according to Curry.
During the interview process, Jewell said she found that her priorities align with the initiatives of Curry and the Board of Supervisors.
“My first order of business is to understand where the classification and compensation study is and get going on that to see that through to the board’s adoption,” she said.
The classification and compensation study is intended to determine salary adjustments and consider potential bonuses for county employees. The county administrative staff plans to report on the study’s progress in October and November with intent of action by the Board at its December meeting, according to the Board of Supervisors’ Sept. 7 agenda.
Jewell was selected from a pool of applicants by Curry with some input from the Board of Supervisors. Curry noted that Jewell’s “deep understanding of the Rappahannock County community was a major differentiator.”
Jewell was raised in Scrabble and graduated from Rappahannock County High School with the class of 1994. She graduated from Mary Washington College with a bachelor's degree in economics and American studies and earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Mary Washington.
From there, she was employed by Arlington Public Schools for more than seven years, starting as a financial analyst and working her way up to the position of budget director before taking a job with Spotsylvania County.
Jewell began her tenure in Spotsylvania as a financial analyst in the budget office before being promoted to the budget manager, and ultimately served as Spotsylvania’s assistant county administrator and chief financial officer.
“I have quite a bit of experience in public finance and I’m looking forward to putting that to work here,” she said.
The job description for an assistant county administrator in Rappahannock, written by Curry, states that they assist in a broad range of general administrative and management functions in county government and provide supervision of county staff in the case of Curry’s absence.
“I view this as a shared effort between all of our staff, but with the bulk of the pressure on Ms. Jewell and myself to lead all of our administrative functions,” Curry said.
The new hire comes after the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors approved the allocation of $135,000 with a 3-2 vote in March for Curry to hire two new employees in the county’s administration office.
Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey, Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson and Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney voted to approve the funding, while Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier voted against the measure.
Smith said in March she voted against Curry’s proposal to hire more employees because she would rather vote to approve contract work on an as-needed basis for projects that Curry needs help with. Frazier said he voted against the proposal due to “personnel issues in county government,” but would not specify what they were.
Curry sent the Board a memorandum in the beginning of March outlining the need for additional employees. “The community and government expectations have changed over time bringing with them the need for more precise budgeting, accounting, zoning administration, web presence, facilities planning, benefits administration, etc; all of which take more and more time to accomplish accurately and precisely,” Curry wrote in his memo.