The Town of Washington is on the cusp of historic change. But the town and county will have to overcome an historically tumultuous relationship if a series of vital building projects are to get a green light.
The Board of Supervisors is considering a new courthouse and renovating buildings it owns in the courthouse complex, along with a small section of the proposed Rush River Commons development which, for now, straddles the town-county line.
But already, past acrimony infuses the negotiations. The county might be the local political heavyweight, but the town has a powerful ace up its sleeve — the county cannot proceed on its projects without the approval of the town’s Architectural Review Board (ARB).
And the county is playing hardball, demanding that work on its buildings be free of ARB oversight, in return for it agreeing to a four-acre boundary line adjustment, backed by the town, that would bring all of the Rush River Commons project within the town boundaries.
Newly-elected town Mayor Joe Whited is sensitive to earlier bad blood. “...my commitment is open and frequent communication, and I hope that allows us to move past some of the rough patches we have had in the past.”
What will this process look like?
The county Buildings Committee is working with private consulting firm Wiley-Wilson on more conceptual designs for a new courthouse, which will go to the Board of Supervisors — and eventually, to public hearings.
Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith, also a member of the Buildings Committee, estimated the new courthouse — from design approval to the end of construction — would take at least three years. A first preliminary design was torpedoed at a Board of Supervisors meeting last year by county residents who criticized its aesthetic and its large size.
The committee now is considering three more designs by Wiley-Wilson.
“I'm happy they're making progress,” said ARB chair Drew Mitchell, who will lead the board’s process to approve the design. “It sounds like they're listening to people.”
The new courthouse will likely occupy roughly 19,000 square feet, according to proposed site plans, and be constructed in an undetermined location on a plot of land that roughly spans east to west between the intersection of Warren Avenue and Gay Street and the intersection of Gay Street and Mount Salem Avenue. The county plans to restore the historic courthouse, but the Supervisors have not discussed what exactly will be done with the building.
The other county-owned buildings being considered for renovation or restoration include:
The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community Theater
The Court Clerk’s office
The old jailhouse
The Commissioner of Revenue
The Treasurer's office
The Commonwealth Attorney’s office
The former county administration building
The deterioration of county buildings has been an issue for a decade, but has only recently been prioritized.
The Board of Supervisors started working seriously on plans to restore and renovate those on Courthouse Row in early 2022, despite multiple surveys dating as far back as 2012, which showed damage and decay that likely will cost millions to fix.
“I don't think anything stalled the process,” Smith told the Rappahannock News last March. “It's just a matter of we've established priorities, and some of the work takes a long time to do. And it isn't just the Buildings Committee, it's also getting buy-in from the Board [of Supervisors] as a whole and funding the project. So you know, it's not like you just decide to do something and you do it. There are a lot of layers, and you work through them one thing at a time.”
The county hired Wiley-Wilson in 2019 to survey county buildings. Most, according to a report released February 2020, were found to be more than 130 years old and to have “many compromised or antiquated building systems.” The consultants also highlighted multiple “issues of dire concern for life safety and/or security that are recommended for immediate review and remedy.”
The town, on the other hand, wants the Board of Supervisors to agree to a four-acre boundary adjustment, to allow town resident Chuck Akre’s proposed Rush River Commons development to be brought under a single jurisdiction — that of the town.
While town officials have indicated they’re open to working with the county, the Board of Supervisors last year requested that the town consider a list of “concessions” in return for the county agreeing to the adjustment.
Chiefly, the county demanded that the town amend its zoning ordinance, to eliminate the Architectural Review Board’s control over the exterior appearance and design of county-owned properties in the town.
The town rejected the county’s list of concessions.
In an interview, former Mayor Fred Catlin defended the ARB. “I think it's fair to say that the role of the Architectural Review Board is to ensure the guidelines established by the Department of Interior for a historic district [are adhered to],” he said. Catlin, still a Town Council member, added: “It is not the role of the ARB to impose personal whims … of any members onto a project.”
Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier, the longest serving Supervisor and chair of the Buildings Committee, claimed in February 2022 that the boundary proposal would set a bad precedent for future developments that might straddle the town-county line.
“What are they [the town] going to do the next time somebody has a much larger parcel who wants to come into the town to develop at a higher density than they can do under the county ordinance?” Frazier said at a February Board of Supervisors meeting.
With site plans for the Rush River Commons development officially approved by the town and construction slated to begin in coming months, negotiations between the town and county will have to resume in 2023 if Akre’s team wants to build on the roughly four-acre parcel just outside the town’s boundary.
Betsy Dietel, RRC spokesperson, declined to comment on their future plans for the boundary line adjustment proposal, but said they’re looking forward to beginning construction.
Can the town and county reach an agreement?
Jurisdictional and personality differences between the town and county are fertile ground for disagreement — they have different zoning regimes and taxing powers.
“I think negotiation requires two-sided conversations to figure out where there is movement available, and I can't tell you where that would be right now,” said Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey. “But I think we're all open minded.”
Frazier has said in interviews with the Rappahannock News that he thinks Washington is a “dying town.” And at public meetings, Piedmont Supervisor Smith has said she doesn’t think Washington should be an incorporated town.
But in a statement to the Rappahannock News, Smith writes: “I have a positive, respectful relationship with the members of Town Council and both the incoming and outgoing mayor. That does not mean we always agree. I really appreciate that ARB Chair Drew Mitchell and other representatives from the town have been attending the buildings committee meetings. We will have to find ways to work together.”
Frazier argues the town should cooperate with the county, not the other way around, saying: “the Board, just like the proposed courthouse, serves the entire County, including [Little] Washington.”
Frazier also claimed Mitchell should recuse himself from any vote on the courthouse complex because he is a neighboring property owner.
“At our 9 Dec Building Committee meeting, Mr. Drew Mitchell spoke, he said he ‘wore several hats,’ one of which is the Chair of the ARB and one as the next door neighbor to the project,” Frazier wrote in a statement. “He apparently never thought about that before he spoke, but as the Chair of the ARB, he will have to recuse himself from discussions because he is the neighboring property owner.”
Mitchell has been attending the monthly Buildings Committee meetings, keeping tabs on the process, he said, and trying to keep open a line of communication between town and county. He said once the courthouse design comes to the ARB for its final approval, the body will focus more on state requirements that are put in place that Mitchell said are more “tactical and objective,” rather than making a decision based on their own opinions.
“We need to start having those conversations before people are tired of the process, so if we're involved earlier on, people are going to be a lot more open,” Mitchell said.
Other members of the Board of Supervisors said in interviews they’re hopeful the town and county can agree, despite the county’s demand for concessions.
Donehey said the county wanted the ARB sidelined because some buildings owned by the town are exempt from ARB oversight, so the county felt the exemption should also apply to its buildings in the courthouse complex. She said when she talked to Catlin, he was open to making a recommendation to change that policy so some town-owned buildings, like the town hall, would be subject to oversight from the ARB.
“We were feeling kind of one sided,” Donehey said. “Why does the county have to do something that the town doesn't do? The town's now going to rewrite their documents so that they're held responsible to the ARB as well.”
Donehey said she hopes to resume negotiations with the town no later than February, but that will depend on the availability of people on both sides. For the time being, she said, it’s too early to know in which direction the county was headed.
Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney, the newest member on the Board of Supervisors, said he thought “the town and the county can always work together.”
“I would be thrilled to help the town and do whatever I can to further its identity as a town,” Carney said. “When I was a kid, the town was a town where we all hung out, and it was great. So I have a warm spot in my heart for it.”
Whited said that with newer members on the ARB and Board of Supervisors, and with his new role as mayor, he’s hopeful that the bodies can work together in the new year to complete some of these historic changes.
“I think it's … working with the teams who are doing the construction, working with the community to make sure … [the community] knows what's going on, and that as much as possible, we're enabling the folks there to move forward with their projects as quickly as possible,” Whited said.