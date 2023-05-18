The Rappahannock County Buildings Committee will host residents and officials on the site of the new courthouse on Saturday, June 10, where engineers have outlined a basic footprint for the new building.

The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event was rescheduled due to rain last weekend. Residents are welcome to stop by and tour the area to get a sense of what the proposed designs might look like.

An updated rendering of a concept for the new Rappahannock County courthouse

