The Rappahannock County Buildings Committee will host residents and officials on the site of the new courthouse on Saturday, June 10, where engineers have outlined a basic footprint for the new building.
The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event was rescheduled due to rain last weekend. Residents are welcome to stop by and tour the area to get a sense of what the proposed designs might look like.
Engineering firm Wiley Wilson created a short animated video of the proposed courthouse design in a 3-D rendering. Residents can view that video on the Rappahannock News’ YouTube channel:
County officials hope the event will help members of the Board of Supervisors and residents reach a consensus on a new courthouse design to move the project forward. The Supervisors have yet to vote on a design concept needed to move forward with construction, and members of the public have been critical about the proposed designs.
Engineers hired by the county from Racey Engineering are using wooden stakes, color-coded tape and balloons to illustrate the height and general perimeter of a new building.
Attendees will be greeted by officials in front of the old county administration building, located at 290 Gay Street. Officials will direct attendees to where the new site will be.
Residents will be able to visualize the perimeter of a new courthouse building, the driveway and the retaining walls, as well as the height. There will also be maps and blueprint available for a self-guided tour.
