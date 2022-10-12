Water quality (copy)

Resident Chris Settle's drone shows an aerial view of Lake Pelham.

After an uphill battle, Culpeper Town Council voted to end the long-standing dispute over the name of a local lake.

During the council’s Tuesday meeting, a motion was made to change the name of Lake Pelham, which is named after Alabama-native Confederate Major John Pelham, to Lake Culpeper. It passed with a 5-4 vote.

John Pelham

Major John Pelham (1838-1863), Confederate Army artillery officer in the American Civil War.

